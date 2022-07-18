ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UB 2022 Opponent Overview: CMU

By Tim Riordan
Cover picture for the articleCentral Michigan is back, not that they were ever really terrible for too long. Under Jim McElwain’s three years of leadership, the Chips have won a share of two division titles, went to two bowls, and are 15-7 clip in conference play. But of all the strong teams...

Midland Daily News

Mark Juengel will be missed as great coach, educator

Over the past few months, I've written stories on a number of local coaches who have resigned their positions, including some pretty high-profile ones such as longtime Midland High boys' basketball coach Eric Krause and longtime Bullock Creek girls' basketball coach Justin Freeland. There was another recent resignation that you may have missed and which has not been as widely publicized - although, in my opinion, it is equally significant. My friend Mark Juengel retired from Midland Public Schools recently after 30-plus years as a math teacher and coach at Jefferson Middle School, and there is no doubt in my mind that he will be greatly missed by students and student-athletes alike. Obviously, I am biased when I talk about Mark, but I'm confident that I can speak for a whole heck of a lot of folks who have been positively impacted by him over the years when I say that Mark's retirement will leave a void that will be awfully difficult to fill.
MIDLAND, MI
sprintcarandmidget.com

Birch Run Up Next For Must See Racing

BIRCH RUN, Mich. — The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Engine Pro will be back in action this Friday night when the series invades Birch Run Speedway. It will be the first time the series has been in action since July 1. Friday‘s event will be race...
BIRCH RUN, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Superior Hobby Shops In Michigan That Will Make You Happy

Recently I wrote an article about hobby shops. I visited Owosso and discovered that they have a legitimate hobby shop in town. I'm not talking about Wal Mart or Meijer toy aisles. Sure, you can get the materials and kits you need at the "big store" or you can support a local mom and pop type of location like Dean's in Owosso. Sadly, Dean's is closing their doors after many decades.
MICHIGAN STATE
Autoblog

Wheel maker Dicastal's Michigan plant raided by FBI

The FBI raided western Michigan wheel manufacturing outfit Dicastal North America on Monday. The Chinese-owned manufacturer is a major supplier of automotive wheels and has been operating in Greenville, Mich., since 2015, the local Daily News newspaper reported. The FBI has not released any information about the raid apart from...
GREENVILLE, MI
Lake County Star

Deputies find missing woman in Lake County swamp

CHERRY VALLEY TWP. — A report of a missing 34-year-old female in Lake County over the weekend has a happy ending. About 12:40 a.m. Saturday, July 16, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a wooded area along Kings Highway in Cherry Valley Township for a report of a missing 34-year-old female. According to a news release, the female reportedly had stopped responding to phone calls and texts while fishing on a nearby river.
LAKE COUNTY, MI

