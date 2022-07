“This is a great time for us right now,” said Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers. The group, known for a portfolio of classic hits including “Long Train Runnin’,” “What a Fool Believes,” “Black Water” and “China Grove,” will appear at The Wharf in Orange Beach on July 23 and then will return to Alabama to kick off Labor Day weekend Sept. 2 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. It’s touring with all three of the lead singers whose voices are heard on its classic hits, Simmons, Tom Johnston and Michael McDonald, plus John McFee, who has been playing multiple instruments and singing with the group since the late ‘70s.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO