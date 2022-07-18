127 COVID-19 cases from Saturday-Monday, one new death

BEAUMONT — We're learning more about what possibly caused a levee breach at the Lower Neches Valley Authority canal that led to the flooding of homes in Beaumont. LNVA officials say it's likely drought conditions are to blame. Officials say a small leak eroded quickly because of the dry...
So far in the month of July, I have served a total of 21 civil papers. I served one eviction in north Jasper. I have a tax sale on property coming up on August 2, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at the Jasper County Courthouse. If you are looking for property in Jasper County, please attend. The properties are listed in the Jasper Newsboy for three weeks before the sale.
BEAUMONT — We know that water poured into at least five homes in a North Beaumont neighborhood Thursday following a levee breach at the Lower Neches Valley Authority canal off Tolivar near Major Drive in Beaumont. While the breach was plugged, those impacted residents are just starting the clean-up...
BEAUMONT, Texas — After the LVNA levee breach that flooded a Beaumont neighborhood, the water submerged streets and even inundated a handful of homes in the Pine Glen neighborhood off Major Drive and Highway 105. Neighbors spent the Friday drying out and cleaning up. Residents are left wondering how...
BEAUMONT — A Port Arthur man has been arrested and charged in connection with federal firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Friday. Frankie Malik Cunningham, 23, was named in a three-count indictment in the Eastern District of Texas on July 6, charging...
BEAUMONT — After approximately one hour of deliberation Friday afternoon, a Jefferson County jury has found a Port Arthur man guilty of intoxication manslaughter following a wreck that killed a Beaumont police officer. Luis Torres was 20 on Aug. 9 2020, when he drove the wrong way on Cardinal...
BEAUMONT — Press release from BPD below:. Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:15 A.M., Officers were at 5080 Helbig, Plymouth Village, responding to a call for service. Two officers were in the front of the apartment complex, near their patrol vehicles, when shots were fired. The officers and residents in the area initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. Over twenty rounds were fired from at least two separate weapons from a wooded area across the railroad tracks. A patrol unit, numerous other vehicles, and buildings were struck by the gunfire. One round entered a child’s room in one of the apartments. This incident is under investigation and Detectives are asking for the public’s help.
PORT NECHES — Police Chief Paul Lemoine was granted City Council permission Thursday to develop a subdivision, but the longtime lawman isn’t headed into real estate. Instead, it was a formality needed to split his property into five individual lots for his family. “I have my house that...
BEAUMONT — The prosecution and defense rested Friday morning in the intoxication manslaughter case of Luis Torres. UPDATE: Jury reaches a verdict. Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said closing arguments would begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The case is being heard in Judge John Stevens’ court. Torres,...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are reaching out to the public to find out who shot more than 20 rounds of gunfire in a residential area early Friday morning. Officers said it happened while they were responding to a call for service around 1:15 a.m. They were in front of the Plymouth Village apartment located at 5080 Helbig Road, according to a news release.
We've learned that water did get into a few homes after a Lower Neches Valley Authority canal spilled water into a northwest Beaumont neighborhood on Thursday. The water also flooded streets and ditches. KFDM 6 News is reporting that water entered five house. Beaumont Police said a wall of the...
A 42-year-old man from Orange that was stopped due to reckless driving reportedly told police he had never been that drunk before. Juan Carlos Perez Ramirez was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. The charge stems from a May...
Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel issued a Declaration of Disaster and an order restricting outdoor burning Wednesday morning amid worsening drought conditions. The press release from Judge McDaniel, as well as the declaration and the order, are available as a .pdf below:
VIDOR, Texas — Vidor community members are voicing their concerns for city post office employees who are working with no air conditioning in the sweltering Southeast Texas heat. Patrons and post masters are dealing with stuffy conditions, and it could be quite some time before things start to cool...
An East Texas man learned the consequences of trafficking meth in federal court in Beaumont this week. Alexander Timia Jones, 28 of Lufkin, will do hard time for trafficking hard drugs after his guilty plea. The case was the subject of this week's "DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines" segment on...
CLEVELAND, Texas – DNA has connected a Freeport woman to the 2005 double homicide of a couple who was found dead by their daughter inside the family’s Liberty County home, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. On July 8, Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine, 41, was arrested at a...
ORANGE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering an increased reward for help in solving the 2002 murder of 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley. The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for Finley’s death has been increased to up to $6,000. The information has to be received before the next featured cold case is announced, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont Police officer who responded to the crash that killed Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell and injured her partner, Officer Gabriel Fells, testified that "Sheena was the best of us." The testimony came on day two of the Intoxication Manslaughter trial of Luis Fernando Torres, 20, in the...
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel has issued a declaration of disaster due to severe drought conditions in the area, which also includes a restriction of outdoor burning, effective immediately. This was filed with Hardin County Clerk Connie Becton on Wednesday. This order was placed after...
“The sentence went from two years to life. Welcome to Texas." The Nacogdoches Police Department hosted its Teen Academy event on Wednesday. KTRE's Mariela Gonzales shows TxDOT demonstrating a special apparatus used to show the effect of what happens when a car flips end over end during a crash. Updated:...
Comments / 0