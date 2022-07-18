ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

127 COVID-19 cases from Saturday-Monday, one new death

By KFDM/Fox 4
fox4beaumont.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT AREA — The COVID-19 report for Monday, July...

fox4beaumont.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjas.com

Constable's Corner for Fri, July 22nd, 2022

So far in the month of July, I have served a total of 21 civil papers. I served one eviction in north Jasper. I have a tax sale on property coming up on August 2, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at the Jasper County Courthouse. If you are looking for property in Jasper County, please attend. The properties are listed in the Jasper Newsboy for three weeks before the sale.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, TX
Government
Jefferson County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Beaumont, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Beaumont, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Jefferson County, TX
Coronavirus
City
Beaumont, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
Beaumont, TX
Coronavirus
KFDM-TV

20+ rounds hit BPD patrol unit, cars, enter child's room at Plymouth Village

BEAUMONT — Press release from BPD below:. Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:15 A.M., Officers were at 5080 Helbig, Plymouth Village, responding to a call for service. Two officers were in the front of the apartment complex, near their patrol vehicles, when shots were fired. The officers and residents in the area initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. Over twenty rounds were fired from at least two separate weapons from a wooded area across the railroad tracks. A patrol unit, numerous other vehicles, and buildings were struck by the gunfire. One round entered a child’s room in one of the apartments. This incident is under investigation and Detectives are asking for the public’s help.
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police searching for gunmen after more than 20 gunshots erupt in residential area

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are reaching out to the public to find out who shot more than 20 rounds of gunfire in a residential area early Friday morning. Officers said it happened while they were responding to a call for service around 1:15 a.m. They were in front of the Plymouth Village apartment located at 5080 Helbig Road, according to a news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - LNVA canal spills water into northwest Beaumont neighborhood

We've learned that water did get into a few homes after a Lower Neches Valley Authority canal spilled water into a northwest Beaumont neighborhood on Thursday. The water also flooded streets and ditches. KFDM 6 News is reporting that water entered five house. Beaumont Police said a wall of the...
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
12NewsNow

Reward increased to $6K in 2002 murder of 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley

ORANGE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering an increased reward for help in solving the 2002 murder of 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley. The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for Finley’s death has been increased to up to $6,000. The information has to be received before the next featured cold case is announced, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Officer testifying in Luis Torres trial: "Sheena was the best of us"

BEAUMONT — A Beaumont Police officer who responded to the crash that killed Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell and injured her partner, Officer Gabriel Fells, testified that "Sheena was the best of us." The testimony came on day two of the Intoxication Manslaughter trial of Luis Fernando Torres, 20, in the...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy