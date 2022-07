LIVINGSTON - Deputies are asking homeowners to check their surveillance systems after a reported shooting in a Denham Springs neighborhood overnight. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 4H Club Road near the Nickens Lake neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. over reports of gunfire. The sheriff's office said it's unclear how many shots were fired but that it did not appear residents in the subdivision were the "intended targets."

