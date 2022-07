BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A GoFundMe account has been started for the family involved in the house fire on Tuesday. According to the GoFund Me, one of the family members has a pending operation to remove a cancerous node from their lung on August 3, which will be difficult to deal with and recover from now that the home has been destroyed.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO