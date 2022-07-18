ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Glowing coral living at least 147 feet underwater display fluorescent colors to attract prey, a new study reveals

By Christopher Carbone For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Corals can grow in the depths of the ocean and illuminate those dark waters - but now researchers have discovered that their fluorescent colors serve as a way to lure their prey.

Researchers have been proven for the first time that the beautiful display of underwater fluorescence that corals perform in deep reefs - which has fascinated scientists and ocean-lovers alike - is meant to attract their meals.

'We conducted an experiment in the depths of the sea to examine the possible attraction of diverse and natural collections of plankton to fluorescence, under the natural currents and light conditions that exist in deep water,' Dr. Or Ben-Zvi, a professor at the School of Zoology at Tel Aviv University who lead the research, told the Times of Israel.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FzdEk_0gk47DGV00
Researchers have been proven for the first time that this beautiful display of underwater fluorescence that corals perform in deep reefs is meant to attract their dinner

To determine whether the fluorescence was meant to lure prey, the scientists had to figure out if plankton - tiny sea organisms that drift in the currents - were attracted to fluorescence.

That aspect was tested at sea and in the lab.

In each of the laboratory experiments, the crustaceans showed a desire for the fluorescent signal.

Next, the researchers quantified the predatory capabilities of the corals being studied in their facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhOUN_0gk47DGV00
Pictured above: Fluorescence morphs of the mesophotic coral Euphyllia paradivisa

Researchers used the small brine shrimp, Artemia salina, which corals enjoy eating.

Shrimps that were given a choice between a green or orange fluorescent target versus a clear one in the lab showed a notable preference for the fluorescent one.

A Red Sea native crustacean also showed a preference for fluorescence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmKE5_0gk47DGV00
Pictured is the experimental setup for the in situ attraction experiment

'Since fluorescence is ‘activated’ principally by blue light (the light of the depths of the sea), at these depths the fluorescence is naturally illuminated, and the data that emerged from the experiment were unequivocal, similar to the laboratory experiment,' Ben-Zvi explained.

During the study's second part, researchers carried out the experiment in the corals' regular habitat about 147 feet in the sea - in this case, the fluorescent traps attracted twice as many plankton as the clear traps.

'Many corals display a fluorescent color pattern that highlights their mouths or tentacle tips, a fact that supports the idea that fluorescence, like bioluminescence (the production of light by a chemical reaction), acts as a mechanism to attract prey,' Professor Yossi Loya of the University, from the School of Zoology and Steinhardt, told the Jerusalem Post.

'The study proves that the glowing and colorful appearance of corals can act as a lure to attract swimming plankton to ground-dwelling predators, such as corals, and especially in habitats where corals require other energy sources in addition or as a substitute for photosynthesis (sugar production by symbiotic algae inside the coral tissue using light energy).'

'Despite the gaps in the existing knowledge regarding the visual perception of fluorescence signals by plankton, the current study presents experimental evidence for the prey-luring role of fluorescence in corals,' Ben-Zvi explained in the Jerusalem Post.

'We suggest that this hypothesis, which we term the ‘light trap hypothesis’, may also apply to other fluorescent organisms in the sea, and that this phenomenon may play a greater role in marine ecosystems than previously thought.'

The researchers' findings were published in the journal Communications Biology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfBCs_0gk47DGV00
Pictured: The results of the plankton attraction experiment are presented as the number of plankton individuals in each trap

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Smile for the camera! Heart-stopping images of a 'young and boisterous' 10ft long Great White capturing fish for her dinner

Incredible images of a female Great White shark thrashing through the water off the coast of Mexico were snapped by a brave cage diver who spent three days studying the beast. One heart-stopping shot from a shark cage shows the great white mowing up a shoal of unfortunate fish, while another jaw-dropping capture shows her chewing on a rope attached to the catch - with its mighty jaws within touching distance.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'I bumped into a strange figure on the stairs': Radio legend David 'Kid' Jensen reveals the hallucinations caused by Parkinson's disease conjure up images of people and animals that don't exist

Broadcaster David Jensen has described having hallucinations caused by Parkinson's disease as he urged others with the condition to join him in a clinical trial. The TV and radio presenter, 72, described seeing a dog 'who doesn't really exist' and 'bumping into a strange figure on the stairs when I get up in the night'.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fluorescent Light#The Coral#Fluorescence#Corals#The School Of Zoology#The Times Of Israel
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Mail

What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

499K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy