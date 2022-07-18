Spokane officer killed in golf cart crash identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police corporal killed in a golf cart crash over the weekend is remembered as a beloved colleague and dedicated public servant.

Corporal Jeff McCullough was killed when a golf cart rolled over near Priest Lake.

Four other people, including another Spokane Police officer, were injured in the crash. All people involved were from the Spokane area.

“The loss is understandably shocking and heart-wrenching for the friends and family of Jeff, as well as SPD as a whole. Jeff was a beloved colleague and dedicated public servant,” SPD said in a statement.

The Idaho State Police are investigating the crash. At this time, they have not provided details on what led to it.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.