Illinois State

Illinois Police want broader power to prevent gun sales to dangerous individuals

By John Clark
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police are asking for an emergency rule change to make it harder for individuals who pose a “clear and present danger” to purchase guns.

The agency said Monday it wanted to broaden the definition of “clear and present danger” to allow ISP to determine if a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) should be issued or revoked. If a clear and present danger report was made when a person was not seeking a FOID car, the rule would allow ISP to use that information in future evaluations.

The emergency rule would remain in place for 150 days, if granted.

Officials also said they wanted to make the alteration permanent.

