Rising Colts volleyball squad visits Liberty for team camp

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Crossroads Christian volleyball team returned from Liberty University’s four-day team camp and skills clinic Thursday with good reason to be excited about the upcoming fall season.

The Colts are somewhat inexperienced when it comes to varsity playing time, so Liberty’s volleyball camp was crucial for team-building. On the other hand, Crossroads is returning multiple starters, and each of its returning players have been in the program since middle school.

“It was some tough competition at the camp,” said second-year Crossroads head coach Cammy Simmons, “but I thought that would be really good for the girls to play those games and take notes on the things we need to work on and improve on before our season starts. So it was really good for us to play those games.”

Simmons, who coached the middle school team for several years before taking over the head varsity position, led the squad to a strong 10-10 showing last year, representing a turning point for a program that had been struggling to get wins.

“Now we’re just trying to build off of that momentum from last year, even after losing two seniors from last year,” Simmons said.

Those seniors, Abbie Cranfill and Lillian Owens, were defensive stalwarts, but the core of the squad is set to return, led by rising senior setter Rebecca Kate Short, who Simmons expects to have a big season as the “quarterback” of the offensive attack.

Simmons took a mix of varsity and JV players up to Lynchburg, where there was a variety of competition, although Crossroads ended up facing schools primarily from around North Carolina.

The Colts’ upperclassmen had never experienced a volleyball team camp, so the 10 matches at Liberty should only serve to strengthen the team’s mettle.

Despite some levels of inexperience, Simmons reiterated she believes the foundation is there not only for a competitive season, but to have a team capable of doing some damage in the postseason.

“We’re just going to go game by game,” Simmons said. “And our [overall] goal is to go to the final four. That’s our goal. I think we can do it this year. We have a strong team, strong returners and then a few girls moving up from JV to varsity. We’ve got a couple of transfers that have decided to play volleyball as well, so we have a strong group of volleyball players.”

The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association fall season officially begins Aug. 1.