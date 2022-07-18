'Stranger Things' makes mark in St. Joseph County cornfield

MT. VERNON, Maine (WMTW)- Maine State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 14-year-old girl in Mt. Vernon as a homicide following an autopsy Tuesday by the state’s medical examiner. The unidentified teenager was found dead in a home Monday night by her mother, according to police. The...
CANCUN, Mexico (WABI) - A man wanted in connection with the the hit-and-run death of his girlfriend at Acadia National Park in June has been arrested. U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland in Cancun, Mexico. Maine State Police charged Lester with murder. Investigators said...
CORNISH, Maine (WABI) - A Baldwin man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cornish yesterday morning. York County Sheriffs say 32-year-old John Washington was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened around 9:30 at the intersection of Routes five and 25. Law enforcement says Washington was wearing a helmet...
Maine (WABI) - If you’re hitting the open ocean this summer, you may need a bigger boat, as the famous movie line goes. Shark sightings are up in Maine, and so are encounters with humans across the nation. Tom Krosnowski wanted to find out if there was any reason...
(WMTW) - Automatic voter registration is being implemented in Maine this week. Ceremonies are being held at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches in Scarborough, Bangor and Caribou this week. Automatic voter registration was passed into law and signed by Gov. Janet Mills in 2019. Maine is the 22nd state...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak ridging will remain in place this evening. This will keep conditions dry and under mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the 50s & 60s. Areas of patchy fog expected to develop across Midcoast and coastal Downeast areas. A warm front will cross the region overnight. This will begin to turn our winds out of the south and will help to advect in more moisture. This means our dew points will be climbing overnight.
