'Stranger Things' makes mark in St. Joseph County cornfield

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak ridging will remain in place this evening. This will keep conditions dry and under mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the 50s & 60s. Areas of patchy fog expected to develop across Midcoast and coastal Downeast areas. A warm front will cross the region overnight. This will begin to turn our winds out of the south and will help to advect in more moisture. This means our dew points will be climbing overnight.

BANGOR, ME ・ 12 HOURS AGO