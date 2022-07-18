ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Members of white supremacist group 'Patriot Front' seen placing anti-Semitic stickers in Lincoln Park

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of Chicago's Lincoln Park took matters into their own hands...

Comments / 62

SayWhat?
3d ago

What was on the stickers? I just saw one that said America is not for sale....that's a GOOD message and one that needs heeded. Why are these stories always so light on details???

Reply(1)
15
Kenji Smith
4d ago

They know exactly where to go with that bull. I wish they would take the masks off and just do what they say they wanna do and see how it works out I got at least 20 well trained men of all races that will show them why it's not a good idea please come to our area

Reply(1)
13
PROUD UKRAINIAN
4d ago

what are we gonna do with these people?? aren't there cameras in & near the park? can't we find these people? I assume at least some of them have been arrested before 🤬

Reply(19)
12
 

