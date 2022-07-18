ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tammy Beaumont says she felt good out in the middle as England beat South Africa

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGsy2_0gk450wj00

Tammy Beaumont said she felt really good out in the middle as she bounced back from being left out of the Commonwealth Games squad with a stunning century as England beat South Africa by 109 runs.

On the hottest day of the year so far at Leicester, Beaumont struck 119 as England took an 8-2 series lead with victory in the third one-day international.

Beaumont’s innings formed a crucial part of England’s 371 for seven – their fifth-highest one-day international total – which proved too much for the Proteas, despite a spirited 70 from Chloe Tryon.

Kent-born batter Beaumont hit her ninth ODI century after being left out of England’s squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

However, Beaumont insisted she was not thinking about the decision while out in the middle.

“I was obviously pretty gutted when I found out about a week ago, but it was just a case of trying to find a way to get myself in the best headspace to play the last couple of games,” she said.

“I think it was probably right at the very back of my mind but you don’t score runs thinking about anything other than the ball or one ball at a time as one of my trusted friends told me a couple of days ago.

“You’ve got to go one ball at a time if you’re going to get anywhere, so it wasn’t really front and centre.”

Beaumont formed a crucial part of a 149-run opening stand alongside Emma Lamb despite the heat and enjoyed her innings.

“It felt really good. I always enjoy coming to Leicester, I felt like it was a good batting wicket so once we got in it was just a case of – even though it was really hot and not fun to run a lot of twos – just get on with it and focus as much as possible,” she said.

“It was good to get out there.”

Beaumont added: “I think we obviously wanted to bat first, trying to get the opposition out in the heat, but I think it did actually do a little bit more in the first innings – for the first 10 or 15 overs.

“So I guess if they’d got us a few wickets down that would have been a good shout with that one but I was happy to be batting first.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Heinrich Klaasen confesses South Africa time-stalled against England

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen confessed to playing “old school tricks” and stalling for time during his side’s series-levelling defeat against England. England were well on the way to defeating the Proteas during Friday’s second one-day international when Klaasen, who was batting alongside Dwaine Pretorius, decided to run down the clock in the hope that the light drizzle which had started to fall at Emirates Old Trafford turned into a heavier downpour.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Beaumont
Person
Chloe Tryon
newschain

Left-armers blow away South Africa as England square ODI series

England’s legion of left-armers blew away South Africa’s top order to seal a crushing 118-run victory in the second one-day international and set-up a Royal London Series decider. It was make or break at Emirates Old Trafford with Jos Buttler side’s having lost five of their previous seven...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Commonwealth Games
newschain

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa on Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6.30am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.
IOWA STATE
newschain

Mourners arrive for funeral of Dame Deborah James

Mourners including Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin have begun arriving for the funeral of Dame Deborah James in London. The podcast host and mother-of-two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. Close friends and family...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Royal family wish Prince George happy ninth birthday

The royal family have sent their best wishes to Prince George who is celebrating his ninth birthday. The Queen’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in marking the birthday of the young royal who was snapped on a UK beach for an official photograph released for his big day.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Britain to send fresh weaponry to Ukraine to fend off Putin’s invasion

The Government will send hundreds of drones and anti-tank weapons and scores of artillery guns to Ukraine over the coming weeks to help fend off the Russian invasion. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that counter-battery radar systems and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine’s existing Soviet-era artillery will follow.
MILITARY
newschain

Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court

Graham Mansfield and his wife Dyanne had a “wonderful life” together until doctors told her she was terminally ill with cancer, his murder trial heard. The 73-year-old retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport slit her throat at the bottom of their sprawling, well-kept garden in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March last year and then tried to kill himself.
HOME & GARDEN
newschain

Sweden leave it late to book Euro 2022 semi-final with hosts England

Sweden set up a Euro 2022 semi-final showdown with hosts England after scraping past Belgium with an unconvincing 1-0 victory secured by a dramatic late winner. Linda Sembrant struck two minutes into added time at Leigh Sports Village as the tournament’s highest-ranked team eventually made their dominance count. Extra-time...
SPORTS
newschain

Dina Asher-Smith claims 200m bronze at World Championships

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith clinched bronze in the 200m at the World Championships. The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago to overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson. Asher-Smith ran 22.02 seconds at Hayward Field to earn Great Britain’s third medal in America. Jackson’s 21.45 seconds was a personal...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy