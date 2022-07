In collaboration with the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) Urban and Community Forestry Program, Mayor Gary Christenson is pleased to announce Malden’s participation in the Greening the Gateway Cities Program (GGCP). The GGCP is an environmental and energy efficiency program funded by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) and the Department of Energy Resources (DOER) and administered by the DCR Bureau of Forestry. This program was created with a goal to increase the number of trees planted in urban residential areas of the Massachusetts Gateway Cities. It’s also designed to reduce household heating and cooling energy use by increasing tree canopy cover in urban residential areas, while improving the aesthetic appearance of these neighborhoods.

MALDEN, MA ・ 20 DAYS AGO