ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, TX

WILDFIRE IN WALKER COUNTY

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalker County is battling a grass and woods fire about 5 miles northeast of Huntsville. This is Lost...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 2

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Meals needed for firefighters

Alright, Huntsville residents; we still have Forest Service and local firefighters on the line making sure the Nelson Creek Fire is contained. We need to feed the men and women lunch and supper, today and tomorrow. Walker County has really come through and we are so proud of our community! The firefighters appreciate the hot meals more than you can imagine. If anyone could help us out today and tomorrow and possibly a few more days, please call Sonja at the Emergency Operations Center to coordinate, 936-435-8035. Please do not just show up with food, we need to coordinate so we don’t have multiple people bringing food at the same time. We do not need snacks, drinks or Gatorade at this time. Again, if you would like to feed the firefighters, call 936-435-8035 and coordinate with Sonja. Thank you, everyone!
HUNTSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Walker County, TX
Government
County
Walker County, TX
Huntsville, TX
Government
City
Huntsville, TX
KBTX.com

Firefighters battling grass fires along Highway 39 in Madison County

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of fires burning along FM 39 in Madison County between North Zulch and Iola. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is approximately 100 acres in size near Waller Road and is burning through thick and harsh terrain.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIRE BREAKS OUT IN GRIMES COUNTY

Grimes County Fire Units are responding to a vegetation fire in the Bedias Community. Firefighters are currently on Dick Barnes Loop moving south. This is just south of Bedias between FM 2620 and Highway 90. Southbound FM 2620 is closed. 554PM UPDATE-ONE STRUCTURE HAS BEEN LOST -TEXAS FOREST SERVICE BEING...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Drug overdoses increasing in Madison County

The City of White Oak is asking for residents to cut back on their water usage. They have activated their five-stage water conservation plan, and officials want residents to voluntarily conserve now before citations and fines come into play. |. Though many people have them, tattoos can still pose a...
WHITE OAK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Wildfire#Cert#Texas Forest Service#Huntsville Fd#Dodge Fd#Riverside Fd
KCEN

Waco hazmat team called to fire at Leon County coal facility

JEWETT, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is sending some of its crews to Leon County to assist with a fire at a coal facility. The department tweeted that its hazmat unit and other firefighters are providing aid at Texas Westmoreland Coal Company near a power plant on FM 39 in Jewett, Texas. That's in Leon County.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cw39.com

One dead in motorcycle accident in Montgomery County

CANEY CREEK, Texas (CW39) — A motorcyclist is dead after police said the driver crashed while trying to pass another vehicle. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said the accident happened on a rural road in Montgomery County on Tuesday off FM 1314 and Gulf Coast Road. Investigators believe...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LOCAL FIRE CREWS DEPLOY TO NORTH TEXAS WILDFIRE

Early Tuesday morning fire units from Caney Creek Fire, Porter Fire, Needham Fire, Conroe Fire, Harris County ESD 48 Fire, New Waverly Fire, and Parris Fire met at the Buc-ees in Madisonville. Once all were together they left out for the Possum Lake Wildfire in North Texas. The fire in Palo Pinto County has grown to 500 acres and there is a threat of multiple homes along the lake.
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating threats made towards Sanderson Farms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating threats that have been made toward Sanderson Farms, according to a tweet from BPD. KBTX confirmed the threats involve workplace violence by a person who identifies themselves as a former employee. Police said threats had been circulating on social media Thursday afternoon.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

JAMIE WOODALL LEAVING BRENHAM ISD FOR WALLER ISD

Waller ISD has announced the hiring of Jamie Woodall to be their new Executive Director of School Safety. Woodall has had a 17-year career in public education, and most recently served as Director of Health and Safety for Brenham ISD. She was also the head athletic trainer, and led the district’s CO-VID 19 Response Team.
WALLER, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

EVACUATIONS HAVE BEEN ORDERED IN GRIMES COUNTY

640PM-Fire Chiefs have just requested the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office to start evacuations in the 21000 block of FM 2620. Also on Dick Barnes Loop. One barn and one mobile home are now on fire.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLING GRIMES COUNTY FIRE

610PM-Firefighters are battling a wildfire along FM 2620 south of Bedias. The fire started on Dick Barnes Loop where one structure and two sheds were lost.
BEDIAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy