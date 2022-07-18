Building Collapses in King-Lincoln Bronzeville Neighborhood
According to NBC4i, Columbus Fire confirmed that a building on the east side partially collapsed Monday afternoon.Photos show that a majority of one side of the building is torn. According to CFD, multiple units were sent to 1032 E. Long St. on the report of a rescue. At the scene, fire officials discovered the building partially collapsed.
No injuries or missing people have been reported at this time as Columbus Fire continues to search the area.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- Sesame Place Vows Bias Training As More Racist Videos Surface
- Political Action Committee Accuses Herschel Walker Of Campaign Finance Violations
- ‘Good Guy With A Gun’: Indiana Mall Shooting Sparks Racially Selective Narrative
- Otis Kemp “i Knew God Would Deliver Me” [Watch]
- Mavin Sapp “All Of Us Have Never Would Have Made It Moments”
- Marvin Sapp Performs “All In Your Hands” Live At The City Winery Atlanta [Get Up Exclusive]
- I Hate The Homies ‘Who’s Paying For Dinner?’ | Episode 9
- 5 Ways Vice President Kamala Harris Says The Administration Has Kept Its Commitment to Black America
- James Fortune ‘God Will Hide You So You Don’t End Up in The Wrong Hands’
- Building Collapses in King-Lincoln Bronzeville Neighborhood
Comments / 0