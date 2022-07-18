ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Schools welcome diversity in language

By Amber Brophy
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people may not be aware of just how diverse this corner of East Tennessee...

Johnson City Press

Five Tri-Cities school districts urge families to complete federal meals benefits applications

BLOUNTVILLE — When school in Tennessee and across the nation starts, free lunches for all students and some free breakfasts will have ended. So the five public school districts in Sullivan and Washington counties, including Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport, are joining forces to encourage all families to complete the federal meal benefits application that helps qualify students for free or reduced prices on school lunches.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Schools practice emergency response procedures

Johnson City Schools held a successful active shooter and reunification drill at Science Hill High School on Thursday morning. Dr. Greg Wallace, Johnson City Schools’ supervisor of Safety and Mental Health, met with members of the media to discuss the active shooter and reunification drill that took place at Science Hill High School at 9 a.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Carter County Schools make administrative changes

Carter County Schools announces administrative changes for the 2022-2023 school year. Our administrative goal is to provide our students and staff with highly qualified educators and administrators in key positions of responsibility and leadership. DR. DIANA BOWERS has been named Assistant Director of Schools & Human Resources. Dr. Bowers earned...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Schools officials chalk shooter drill up as a success

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools (JCS) and multiple agencies conducted an active shooter drill on Thursday at Science Hill High School. Officials announced in a news release that the drill began at 9 a.m., and school officials assured the community that the heavy police presence at the school’s campus allows school leaders […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

New Valley Forge principal seeks to grow his school

Brandon Young has been named as the new principal of Valley Forge Elementary School. Last year, he served as assistant principal. Young has ambitions, as all of us do for the relatively short time we have here on earth. What makes Young a bit special is how he works to help himself through helping others.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Back-to-school event slated for Sunday at V.O. Dobbins

KINGSPORT — Parents and students are invited to a back-to-school event that begins on Sunday. The event kicks off three days of “commUNITY” celebrations in the V.O. Dobbins Community Center ballfield at the corner of Louis Street and MLK Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Are Sullivan schools afraid of competition?

Competition drives relentless improvements in quality and cost, says McKinsey & Co., a global management consulting firm. If a product costs less and improves on a competing product, it will win out in the marketplace. Yet, when it comes to the product of public education, competition is not only frowned...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Commission Meeting

Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Schools looking ahead to new school year

ELIZABETHTON — On Thursday, during the last meeting before the start of a new academic year, the Elizabethton City School Board heard information about student performance on the recent Tennessee Comprehensive Assess-ment Program and also the upcoming events leading to the start of a new school year. Travis Thompson,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

COVID on the rise again locally due largely to BA.5 variant

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission's monthly meeting scheduled for this past Thursday (July 21) was canceled due to COVID. A public notice was distributed Thursday morning to announce the cancellation, which the notice attributed to Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and multiple county commissioners having tested positive for the virus.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: July 23

July 23, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported very sad news. The dateline was Johnson City. Readers learned that “The little 11-months-old child of Will Long, at Austin Springs, got hold of a large kidney bean and attempted to swallow it, but the bean lodged in its throat. The little sufferer was brought to the city and taken to Dr. W.M. Fuqua for treatment, but the doctor told the grieving parents that he could do nothing as the object had gotten beyond his reach. The little child was carried back home and died in great agony the bean having worked its way into the child’s left lung.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Organizers announce Washington County, VA fair lineup

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County Fair officials revealed the 2022 entertainment lineup to take the stage during the 72nd annual event. The fair, themed “Home Grown Fun: Celebrating the Bounty of Washington County,” will kick off on Monday, Sept. 12 and run through Saturday, Sept. 17. News Channel 11 compiled a list of performances […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Tusculum to help provide shoes, socks to children in need

GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University family members will support an international organization at an August event on campus that will provide shoes and socks to children in need. The distribution will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Tusculum’s Indoor Practice Facility. Samaritan’s Feet, an international organization, is sponsoring the...
TUSCULUM, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins Commission hears pitch for new industrial park at HAAP

ROGERSVILLE — A representative of the city of Kingsport spoke to the Hawkins County Commission during a called meeting Monday about developing a new industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. John Rose, Kingsport’s economic development director, said the city was approached by BAE Systems, the current contractor for...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

