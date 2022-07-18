Johnson City Schools welcome diversity in language

July 23, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported very sad news. The dateline was Johnson City. Readers learned that “The little 11-months-old child of Will Long, at Austin Springs, got hold of a large kidney bean and attempted to swallow it, but the bean lodged in its throat. The little sufferer was brought to the city and taken to Dr. W.M. Fuqua for treatment, but the doctor told the grieving parents that he could do nothing as the object had gotten beyond his reach. The little child was carried back home and died in great agony the bean having worked its way into the child’s left lung.”

