Box Elder County, UT

Box Elder teens turn out for suicide awareness walk

By Deborah Wilber Ogden Standard Examiner
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

OGDEN — Dozens came out Friday night for the Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition’s annual suicide awareness memory walk. Residents from Tremonton, Garland and surrounding areas joined each other at the Bear River High School track to remember...

