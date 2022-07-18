Box Elder teens turn out for suicide awareness walk

The Cache County Council will vote on Tuesday whether or not to allow a county bond measure to be placed on the November ballot that increases property taxes in order to raise funds for maintaining agriculture lands and open space throughout Cache Valley. If approved by county voters, the bond could raise upwards of $25 million — money that will be augmented by other funding sources such as state and federal land conservation dollars. A portion of this money would be used to pay participating ranchers and farmers to place their agriculture lands into conservation easements (also known as land trusts). Once placed into a conservation easement, the land could not be rezoned, developed or subdivided. Its zoning designation would remain “agriculture.” Under this designation, private ownership is maintained and can be transferred; but for agricultural use only.

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO