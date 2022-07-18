ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mark Cuban Asked Elon Musk How Many Kids He’s Going To Have And Got A Weird Answer

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4Yf6_0gk43RWH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7xbb_0gk43RWH00 Texas billionaire Mark Cuban (left), who has three kids, joshes with Texas billionaire Elon Musk, who reportedly has three times as many. (Photo: Patrick Smith via Getty Images/Michael Kovac via Getty Images)

Well, slap a “Baby on Board” sticker on a SpaceX rocket.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban said on a recent episode of the “ Full Send” podcast that billionaire investor Elon Musk — whose sights are set on going to Mars within his lifetime — once joked about how he was going to personally populate the red planet.

“I know Elon a tiny bit,” Cuban said during the episode. “He’s a different dude.”

In order to emphasize how different of a dude SpaceX founder Musk truly is, Cuban recalled a congratulatory text he sent to Musk years ago after the birth of one of his many children.

“This was before the last three, or whatever it was,” Cuban shared, recalling the timeline. “I’m like, ‘Dude, congratulations. How many are you going to have?’ He sends me a text back, ‘Mars needs people.’”

Although Cuban said he sent Musk a message in response, the Tesla CEO never got back to him.

“I don’t think he likes me,” added Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

Court documents obtained by media outlets in June revealed that Musk had fathered twins in 2021 with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his company Neuralink.

The twins were reportedly born weeks before Musk and musician Grimes had a daughter via surrogate in December 2021.

The twins bring Musk’s total number of known children to nine. He is father to Exa Dark Sideræl and X AE A-Xii with Grimes, and had twins and triplets via IVF with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Musk, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2008.

So, if Musk truly wants to populate Mars with his spawn, he’s doing a decent job. But if he wants to double his numbers with no effort, he should invite Nick Cannon and his brood of eight along.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Elon Musk shares rare photo of himself with 4 older sons

This week, Elon Musk spent some quality time together with his kids. On Friday, the Tesla CEO shared a rare photo of him and four of his seven kids meeting Pope Francis. On Twitter, he captioned the snap, "Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday." The beautiful photo shows Musk, his 18-year-old...
TWITTER
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk & Natasha Bassett Split After Surprising Twins Revelation

Elon Musk, 51, and Australian actress Natasha Bassett, 28, have split, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. The news comes just days after the billionaire Space X founder confirmed that he and Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis secretly welcomed twins into the world in Nov. 2021, bringing the total number of his children to ten. And according to our source, Natasha pulled the plug on their “romantic” relationship after his big reveal, but she “hopes that they can still be friends.”
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Mom Maye ‘Extremely Bummed’ By His Breakup With Natasha Bassett

Although Elon Musk‘s relationship with 28-year-old actress Natasha Bassett‘s has ended, the bond that she formed with his mother Maye Musk, 74, surely has not. However, that does not mean that the billionaire’s supermodel mother didn’t feel a certain way about the breakup, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Maye was “extremely bummed” by the sudden split.
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Shivon Zilis and Elon Musk Secretly Had Twins — All About Their Relationship

Tesla CEO and world’s richest person Elon Musk had twins last year in secret with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. The two babies make Musk a father of nine children. Musk, who also shares two children with musician Grimes, co-founded the brain chip company Neuralink. Here’s all about his relationship with Zilis (or what we know about this under-the-radar family dynamic) and who Zilis is.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Justine Musk
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Austonia

Elon Musk reportedly living in this Westlake mansion with new twins and their mother

Elon Musk lives in a Westlake mansion at least part-time with his baby mama and new twins, a new report suggests. Documents acquired by Insider show Musk and Shivon Alice Zilis, the mother of his twins and one of his top Neuralink executives, listing the same Austin residence for their address when petitioning to add Musk's last name to his kids' legal names. Austonia finds one local home listed under the mother's name, Shivon Alice Zilis, matching the price tag Insider said the house was worth: $4.5 million. According to the Travis County Appraisal District, Zilis got the deed for...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#Business Leadership#Getty Images#The Dallas Mavericks
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
TODAY.com

Man in his underwear cruises through background of CNBC interview

Working from home while still being able to go anywhere via video means never missing out on the opportunity to share your expertise with the world — and your background décor, rambunctious kids and other domestic distractions. And in the case of one CNBC contributor, that “other” category...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

This is the place that all three mothers of Elon Musk’s children have in common

News broke this week that Elon Musk had secretly fathered twins with Shivon Zilis – a high-ranking executive at Musk’s neurotechnology firm Neuralink.The children were born in November 2021, just weeks before the Tesla CEO welcomed his second child via surrogate with his on-again off-again partner Grimes, per court documents obtained by Business Insider.Shivon Zilis, 36, is currently the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, a Musk-led firm which designs computer implants to allow people’s brains to control electronic devices.According to her LinkedIn profile, Zilis is a Yale-educated artificial intelligence specialist. In 2016, Zilis joined OpenAI –...
RELATIONSHIPS
HuffPost

HuffPost

101K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy