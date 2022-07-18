ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Building Collapses in King-Lincoln Bronzeville Neighborhood

By Nia Noelle
 4 days ago

According to NBC4i, Columbus Fire confirmed that a building on the east side partially collapsed Monday afternoon.

Photos show that a majority of one side of the building is torn. According to CFD, multiple units were sent to 1032 E. Long St. on the report of a rescue. At the scene, fire officials discovered the building partially collapsed.

No injuries or missing people have been reported at this time as Columbus Fire continues to search the area.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Franklin County marked as high level for COVID-19

