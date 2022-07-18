ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No immediate ID of 4 killed in 2-plane crash in North Vegas

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — The owner of one of the single-engine air planes involved in a deadly mid-air crash at North Las Vegas Airport during the weekend said Monday he’s cooperating with investigators and mourning the four people who died.

“This world lost some great people & aviators,” Matthew Binner, Airwork Las Vegas president, declined a telephone interview but said in a Facebook post the Sunday crash involving a Cessna 172 that his company owned and a Piper PA-46 was a “horrible tragedy.”

Records showed the Piper was owned by Gold Aero Aviation LLC of Tampa, Florida, where contact information was not immediately available.

Binner and officials with the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and Clark County coroner’s office did not immediately identify the four people who died.

Authorities said two people were aboard each aircraft when the two planes collided in the air at about noon.

The NTSB did not make an immediate statement about a possible cause of the crash.

The FAA said the Piper was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna. The Piper crashed into in a field and the Cessna came to rest in a water retention area.

