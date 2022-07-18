ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Arizona communities to receive another $24M in ARPA funds to support broadband projects

By Lacey Latch, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
Rural and tribal communities across Arizona's First Congressional District have been awarded more than $24 million in grant funding for broadband projects through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Congressman Tom O'Halleran announced the new funding last week with a breakdown of how the money will be allocated.

“Rural and tribal communities in Arizona have struggled with outdated or nonexistent broadband for decades, leaving countless without access to the high-speed internet that is so often necessary for work, school, and telehealth,” O’Halleran said in a statement.

"… I’m thrilled to see these funds awarded to some of our communities most in need in the First District. I look forward to continued work with our partners at the state and local level to ensure the broadband needs of our rural, tribal, and underserved communities are met."

Both Navajo and Apache counties are set to receive nearly $10 million each while Heber-Overgaard will get $4 million for their projects. The rest of the funding will be spread throughout Coconino Project 4, Kearny and Safford.

In total, broadband projects in this district have received more than $60 million in ARPA funds in addition to money that has been allocated to building out the middle-mile network in rural Arizona with another $168 million of ARPA funds for middle-mile construction along I-17, I-19 and I-10 West.

The funding comes at a crucial time for many in these communities who have reported frequent outages and poor service in areas across the district. Earlier this month, residents gathered in St. Johns to present their concerns to members of the Arizona Corporation Commission and representatives from Frontier Communications, one of the primary service providers in this area.

Contact northern Arizona reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch. Coverage of northern Arizona on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is funded by the nonprofit Report for America and a grant from the Vitalyst Health Foundation in association with The Arizona Republic.

