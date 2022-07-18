Sebastian man, 37, dies in Vero Beach motorcycle, sedan crash on U.S. 1 at Aviation Blvd.

VERO BEACH – A 37-year-old Sebastian man on a motorcycle died in a crash with a sedan Monday on U.S.1, police said.

Jonathan Johnson was pronounced dead following the crash on U.S. 1 at Aviation Boulevard, according to the Vero Beach Police Department.

Master Police Officer Darrell Rivers said he arrived at the intersection shortly after calls were made to 911 from passersby who reported the incident at 7:19 a.m., he said.

“(Johnson) tried to avoid it,” said Rivers. “(The) motorcycle t-boned the center of the passenger side of the Dodge Magnum.”

Johnson was on a red 2006 Suzuki traveling south when another man, who was not identified, traveling north in a red 2007 Dodge Magnum attempted to turn left onto Aviation, Rivers said.

To avoid a head-on impact with the Dodge, Rivers said it appeared Johnson had tried to steer away, but the bike fell onto its side and slid into the Dodge.

“He was pretty much killed instantly,” Rivers said.

Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Greer said Johnson was wearing a helmet and there were no other injuries reported by the driver of the car.

Rivers said a forensic re-creation of the crash would be conducted to estimate speeds from tire markings in the roadway, but until then, he said he can’t say if speed was a factor.

So far, he said no criminal charges would likely result from the crash, but he said the driver of the Dodge might receive a traffic citation following the investigation.

The stretch of highway on U.S. 1 near the intersection has been the location of multiple major crashes this year.

In April, a Texas man on a northbound motorcycle died after attempting to avoid impact with a southbound car that pulled out of a business parking lot in the 3400 block of U.S. 1.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.