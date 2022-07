Isaac Thomforde, a Crookston High School junior this fall, won the Chisago Lakes Tennis tournament earlier this week. He went 4-0 on the day to win the championship. Isaac showed tremendous improvement in his second year of tennis last season and led the team in wins. He will be one of the leaders for the Pirates the next two seasons. The results from the tournament are below – — First round – Isaac beat Luke Parr of St. Paul 8-2.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO