World Games human trafficking operation leads to rescue of several victims, including children, and dozens of arrests

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Dozens of people were arrested, multiple human trafficking victims identified and helped, and seven missing children recovered, during a month-long operation surrounding the World Games in Birmingham. Homeland Security Investigations carried out the extensive operation as part of the World Games Human Exploitation Task Force, authorities said Monday. Dubbed...

Sheryl Calder-Morrow
4d ago

Glad to see this stopped! They need to be put under the prison and only allowed to see BIG MEN that despise sex traffickers. For once in my 64 years I'm proud of Alabama and the states action. Clear,concise and thoroughly investigated it and were ready to protect the innocent ones.....our children

Lee Keymanty
4d ago

Great job but why have to be cause a large event had to happen so this tells me unless something big is about to happen our Lost kids still going to be out there with no help unless a world game comes to town. REALLY!!! WHY NOT OPERATION YEAR ROUND!

Sherry Prevett
4d ago

Good job Law enforcement on apprehending criminals and rescuing the young ones who’s lives were in grave danger. Your hard work and no nonsense approach tells other criminals this is not acceptable In Alabama and will not be allowed.

