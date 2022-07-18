World Games human trafficking operation leads to rescue of several victims, including children, and dozens of arrests

One state inmate was killed and two more were hospitalized following separate inmate-on-inmate assaults at the same prison within a span of five days. Lawrence James Turner, 43, who was serving a 30-year sentence for robbery out of Montgomery County, died Tuesday after he was assaulted by another inmate who brandished a weapon inside Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs, the Alabama Department of Corrections told WSFA.

