When it comes down to new thrill-of-the-drive driver’s cars, the Ford Mustang doesn’t typically enter the conversations. Instead, you might think of budget Subaru BRZs or the new Toyota GR Supra battling the Nissan Z. You might even think of the little BMW M2 Competition, marrying the gap between performance and practicality in a manner befitting a great little driver’s car. This time, though, Car and Driver chose the sharpened Ford Mustang Mach 1 over the competition.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO