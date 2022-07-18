ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report littering through the ‘My Knoxville’ mobile app

By Octavia Johnson
 4 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville and Keep Knoxville Beautiful are encouraging more residents to use an app that reports litter within the community.

The ‘My Knoxville’ app allows users easily access to information on city services such as 3-1-1, parking, public transit, jobs opportunities and more. A request system has been added to notify the city and Knox County litter crews when a person reports litter in the community.

How “My Knoxville” works:

  1. First create a profile on the app.
  2. Then scroll to the bottom of the page to where it says, “Requests.”
  3. Click “Create a Request.”
  4. Click “Select a Report Type” at the top of the page.
  5. Scroll to the bottom then click “Litter.”
  6. Then click “Where is the request.”
  7. Fill out the location and address.
  8. Then click “Tell us more details.”
  9. Click the exact litter’s location.
  10. Fill out the description to provide more details.
  11. Then add photos, videos, or audio.
  12. Click “submit.”

The app also has an option for people to remain “confidential.”

Anyone who has the app can check the status of the reports in the tab “My Requests.” The requests will state “Referred to Department” once received, and within 30 days, it should say “Closed” once finished, according to Keep Knoxville Beautiful.

“It’s exciting to empower Knox County residents and provide them with this public service announcement. Anyone can report litter and help keep our streets clean. We want to emphasize that without litter reports from citizens, roads may not be visited for litter removal by the City or County,” said Khann Chov, executive director for Keep Knoxville Beautiful.

Knoxville residents may also contact the 3-1-1 Center for Service Innovation.

How to report litter on state roads/highways:

  • Call the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Region 1 Office which responds to litter complaints for Knox County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee at 865-594-2718.
  • Anyone can report a litter crime to the Tennessee Department of Transportation after witnessing someone littering from a vehicle and the offender will receive a warning citation that they were caught littering and an educational packet about littering will mailed to them.
  • State of Tennessee Litter Hotline Online Form.
  • State of Tennessee Online Litter Hotline: 1-877-854-8837.

