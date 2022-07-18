ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ralph Dispigno Jr., longtime owner of beloved South Philly Italian restaurant, dies at 93

By Michael Tanenbaum
phillyvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Dispigno Jr., the longtime owner of Ralph's Italian Restaurant, a multigenerational staple of South Philadelphia dining, has died at 93 years old. The restaurant shared the news of Dispigno's death on Sunday, calling him a "dedicated family man and gifted musician" who was firmly committed to the restaurant his grandfather...

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 8

Kim Edwards
4d ago

I don't live in the area, nor have I heard of the restaurant before, but I will put this on my lizt of summer adventures. R.I.P., join your lovely wife. 💔🦋

Reply
2
Netta Mcquilla
4d ago

rest in peace pass by there all the time an i always, say this restraurant is still open , 1905 till now, straight bless , prayers

Reply
2
adrian Jackson
4d ago

My Condolences to the family and friends my mother worked for them in the 70's all we knew was Ralph's Italian Restaurant Rip..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Philadelphia

4 great places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia

There are plenty of places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia, but these are four of our favorites for the salty treat. 1. Center City Pretzel Co.Why it stands out: Center City's soft pretzels are kosher and peanut and dairy free.Address: 816 Washington Ave.Hours: Monday-Friday 6-11am, Saturdays 6-10am. Photo courtesy of Center City Pretzel Co. 2. Rowhome CoffeeWhy it stands out: Rowhome serves soft pretzel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.Pine Street location: 2536 Pine St., open Monday-Friday 7am-4:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-4:30pm.Front Street location: 2152 North Front St., open Monday-Friday 7am-2:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-3:30pm. Photo courtesy of Lauren Maiale/@largars_grubs3. Miller's TwistWhy it stands out: Located inside of Reading Terminal Market, Miller's is home to the "Philly Cheesesteak Pretzel."Address: 51 N. 12th St.Hours: Monday-Wednesday 8am-3:30pm, Thursday-Saturday 8am-5pm. 4. Pretzel WorkzWhy it stands out: Located in South Philly, Pretzel Workz serves soft pretzels with just about any meal you can imagine, from pepperoni pizza to jerk chicken and Cajun salmon fondue. Address: 1250 Point Breeze Ave.Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 1-10pm, Sunday 1-8pm. Photo courtesy of Pretzel Workz
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Two Fourteen Is an Exceptional Dining Experience in Media

Recently revamped, Media’s classy Two Fourteen is yet another culinary hotspot brought to the area by two Main Line restaurateurs. A pair of well-respected, multitalented restaurateurs have joined forces to bring yet another exceptional dining experience to Media. With La Belle Epoque, Tap 24 and Sterling Pig already under his belt, Loïc Barnieu has partnered with House’s Mike Hackett, transforming the former Diego’s Cantina & Tequila Bar into Two Fourteen (its name is its address).
MEDIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Obituaries
City
Drexel Hill, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Thrillist

High Street Philly Knows Their Bread

Chef de Cuisine Christina McKeough and General Manager Avery Jannelli talk about all things bread, from artisanal loaves to sandwich offerings and even pastries at their beloved Philadelphia staple, High Street Philly. As owners of one of the most recognized bakeries in South Philly, Christina and Avery share what makes their bread so special.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
westphillylocal.com

Distrito restaurant at 40th and Chestnut closes indefinitely

One of University City’s most popular restaurants, Distrito, has closed its doors while chef Jose Garces, who owns the establishment, is “re-evaluating the business,” according to reports. The upscale-casual Mexican restaurant, which opened in 2008 at 40th and Chestnut, was struggling financially due to the lack of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Celtic Christmas In July Comes to Sea Isle City

This holiday event is a must-see! If you're looking for the perfect place to celebrate a Celtic Christmas in July, consider Sea Isle City. This Irish-inspired town has weekend live entertainment, shopping markets, and delicious food. Celtic Christmas in July in Sea Isle City NJ. A 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Obituary#Clams#Food Drink#South Philly Italian#Montrose St
PhillyBite

Bakery Specializing in Nothing Bundt Cakes in Cherry Hill

Philadelphia, PA - Have you ever wondered if it's possible to find Nothing Bundt Cakes in Cherry Hill?. If so, you're not alone! There are many bakeries in the area, but none are as unique as Nothing Bundt Cakes. Their only thing in common is their dedication to making a delicious dessert that will delight your guests. Not only do they offer cakes, but they also offer party supplies and gifts.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
aroundambler.com

Widow’s Peak Distilling to open on July 21st in Ambler

Maid – (Choice of Vodka, Gin, or Whiskey) Vodka, Lime, Honey, Cayenne, Egg White, Hot Pepper Bitters. Rye, Black Lime Bitters, Citrus Bitters, Grapefruit Zest, Smoked Rosemary. Closers. White Rabbit. House Gin Crème de Menthe, Crème de Cacao, Cream, Mint. Espresso Martini. Vodka, House Rye-lúa, Cold Brew...
AMBLER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Marathon 30th anniversary shirt design contest seeks artists

2023 marks the 30th anniversary for the Philadelphia Marathon, and to commemorate the special occasion, the event's organizers are looking for local artists to design merchandise for the run. The Philadelphia Marathon Weekend, in partnership with the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, is holding a design competition...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

The 76ers are Building a new $1.3 Billion Arena in Center City

The 76ers are moving up Broad Street. The Philadelphia 76ers are set to get a new $1.3 billion home in Center City. The arena, which will be located from 10th – 11th Streets and Market – Cuthbert Streets, is expected to be completed by 2031. This will mean that the Fashion District which currently occupies the space will be torn down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Happy to Be Here: Twenty years and counting

Here are a few things that happened that year: The U.S. Department of Justice announced it would pursue an investigation of Enron; the first detainees after the 9/11 attack were sent to Quantanamo; Queen Elizabeth honored New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani with knighthood; the United Nations Security Council froze the assets of Osama bin Laden.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Largest Neighborhood Summer Food, Music Festival Returns Bigger Than Ever This August

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a pandemic delay, the 2nd Street Festival returns and will take over Northern Liberties on Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon to 9:00 p.m. The event will feature more than 200 bands, DJs, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, food trucks, artists, entertainers, makers, small businesses, musicians and neighborhood shops. 2nd Street Festival will be extending along North 2nd Street from Spring Garden Street through Girard Avenue this year. This is one of the largest outdoor festival music lineups for a festival in Philadelphia since events returned after the pandemic shut down. There will be two main stages and music spots along...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy