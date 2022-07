Charges are possible, but not currently pending, after police were called to the scene of an accident involving fireworks in Oneida County. Officers from the Utica Police Department and emergency responders from the Utica Fire Department were called to the 300 block of Rutger Street at approximately 10:15pm on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 after receiving a call about injuries caused by fireworks.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO