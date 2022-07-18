West End Musical Reunites ‘Back To The Future’ Cast For Special Curtain Call

Fans of Back to the Future last followed the timeless adventure in the third movie installment, which was released back in 1993. However, they also got to see several cast members reunite in a project attached to the franchise. This time, it was for Back to the Future: The Musical.

Among the cast members were Christopher Lloyd, Claudia Wells, and others. The musical has been attracting audiences at London’s Adelphi Theatre and is set to make a Broadway premiere next. It draws inspiration directly from the 1985 film – and has drawn some original cast members for a special appearance!

‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ sees the original cast reunite

On July 14, the WhatsOnStage Twitter page shared a video of a special surprise audience members got to enjoy when they saw Back to the Future: The Musical just the day before. During the curtain call, several cast members showed up. Christopher Lloyd, Donald Fullilove, Claudia Wells, and Frances Lee McCain took to the stage. They were introduced with great fanfare – and a few smooth moves!

The musical has reunited the cast / Twitter

Back to the Future: The Musical has been selling out shows for about a year now, and has won an Olivier Award. It features music by Alan Silvestri, based on a book by Bob Gale, who was a co-writer of the original trilogy. This musical, Gale says, is the closest thing fans will get to another movie.

How they can give the fans what they want

BACK TO THE FUTURE, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, 1985, (c)Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

People, of course, had been clamoring for more Back to the Future forever,” said Gale, “and we had steadfastly said, ‘No, we’re not going to do a Part IV, and we don’t want to reboot it.’ We set a really high bar for ourselves with those three movies, and we don’t want people coming out of a remake saying, ‘Man, they messed it up.'” That doesn’t mean there haven’t been other reunions along the way, but for now, fans have a melodious alternative.

BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II, Christopher Lloyd, 1989, (c)Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

“[The musical] was a way to revisit it without tampering with the lore of the movie,” he continued. “Nobody who sees the musical is ever going to get it confused with the movie and that has worked really well to our advantage.” It helps that the musical has a lot of familiar talent behind it. For American fans hoping to see how the musical compares to the movie they fell in love with years ago, it will be coming to Broadway in 2023.