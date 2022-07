When you gotta go... you gotta go! But, when you gotta go, do you have to do it in the middle of the road?. I'm not encouraging you to do your business anywhere other than in a safe clean restroom. And honestly, most people won't be choosing the middle of the road either, but it's now a little more legal to do so if you wanted to in the city of Kalamazoo.

3 DAYS AGO