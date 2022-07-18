ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Alabama to execute Alan Eugene Miller for killing 3 in 1999 Shelby County workplace shooting

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
A mentally disturbed truck driver convicted of killing three men in a workplace shooting rampage more than two decades ago is set to be put to death on Sept. 22, the Alabama Supreme Court said Monday. The clerk’s office announced the scheduled execution date of Alan Eugene Miller, 57,...

Wayne's radio monitoring KM4JYA
3d ago

He lived a long healthy life in air-conditioning. 3 meals a day.Free healthcare. Luxury Storm shelter. Free Dental care. Free haircuts. all the comforts of safe secure Motel. And now he gets free burial and a marker .What a wonderful system for criminals . Only in America .

ALB Cruz
4d ago

From crime to execution, approximately 23 years. The system definitely has some problems.

AL.com

Alabama man, Florida woman killed in multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 in Mobile County, authorities say

An Alabama man and a Florida woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Mobile County, authorities said Thursday. Christopher D. Knighten, 38, of Atmore was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Brittney K. Talbot, of Jay, Fla., when the Honda Civic they were in was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on I-65 in Creola, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
