COLUMBIA, S.C. — After seeing sunny weather on Saturday in the Midlands, it looks like we will see a repeat with pretty nice weather for this time of the year. Overnight, we will have mostly clear conditions with lows right around 70 to start off the day. Mild weather and sunshine will start off Sunday as we look at a pretty similar setup to what we saw today. Highs will work into the lower 90s as we go into the afternoon.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO