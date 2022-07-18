ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Ingrid Rojas Contreras on how writing her memoir helped after losing her memory

By Ari Shapiro
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with author Ingrid Rojas Contreras about her memoir, The Man Who Could Move Clouds,...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Only 31 new emoji were proposed this year

SUMMERS: (Laughter). JENNIFER DANIEL: You really could not express being shook until shake face. It also is fairly apt for those situations when you are experiencing either a literal earthquake or a metaphorical one, or perhaps you're just shaking your head back and forth. SHAPIRO: Jennifer Daniel chairs the Emoji...
CELL PHONES
Connecticut Public

Here are some movie reviews for a hot summer day

NPR's Bob Mondello reviews movies that will help you chill out on a hot summer day. Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
Connecticut Public

Encore: Margo Jefferson's new memoir is like a kaleidoscope into someone's life

Who made you the person you are - parents, friends? Sure. But what about people you've never met - musicians, writers, characters in TV and movies? Margo Jefferson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning cultural critic, and she's also a celebrated memoirist. Her recently published book combines the two forms. It's called "Constructing A Nervous System." She tells her own story through the creators and works of art that shaped her. The critic often writes from a place of power and the memoirist from vulnerability. I spoke with Margo Jefferson earlier this year when the book was first published, and I asked her, what happens when you mix criticism and memoir in one book?
THEATER & DANCE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy