Godfrey, IL

Conn named Paul Simon Adult Learner of the Year

By The Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
GODFREY – The Illinois Adult Continuing Educators Association has named Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) Adult Education student Heather Conn the winner of the 2022 Paul Simon Adult Learner of the Year Award. Conn said she never expected to be chosen for the honor. “I feel like...

