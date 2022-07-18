Beating the heat in Bethalto

John Badman|The Telegraph Drying and shifting earth is taking its toll on water lines around the area. Water pipes are having trouble dealing with the temperatures. A 6-inch water line broke Thursday on Milton Road. On Friday RCS workers were pouring concrete on a 60-foot patch of the 3300 block of Godfrey Road following a water main break that buckled the pavement there earlier this week. Motorists should reduce their speed in the area which is restricted to one lane in each direction through part of next week. The Riverbend remains under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday. Some relief is in sight for the start of next week when temperatures are expected to drop back into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday. (John Badman)

ALTON, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO