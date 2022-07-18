ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

White Rock Road Is Open for Business

cityofranchocordova.org
 2 days ago

Last month, the City of Rancho Cordova Public Works team reopened White Rock Road from Luyung Drive to approximately one mile east. This stretch of White Rock Road was closed for six months while key project improvements were being made, including widening the road from two to four travel lanes, and...

www.cityofranchocordova.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Smoke from Solano County fire carries in to greater Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Smell smoke in the air in the Greater Sacramento area on Tuesday night? That's likely from a fire burning in Solano County. A fire burning in the Grizzly Wildlife Area, south of Fairfield and north of Concord, started Tuesday afternoon sometime before 5 p.m. According to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Cycling Through Placer County

Looking for a different ride? A trip down the Feather/American River Levee (Garden Highway) will give it to you, although most of it isn’t really in Placer County. From Lincoln, head west out Nicolaus Road, through the “town”of Nicolaus and at mile 16.5, you’ll be at the levee. At mile 27, stop at the Verona Boat Ramp. There are bathrooms, water and a little store there.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rancho Cordova, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Rancho Cordova, CA
Traffic
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
Local
California Traffic
FOX40

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove to open in September

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A new casino in Elk Grove will open ahead of schedule.  Casino officials announced Monday that the Sky River Casino will open in September The casino will be located off Highway 99 and will feature 2,000 slot machines, 80 table games, food vendors and other entertainment in the 100,000-square-foot facility. […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Firefighters, medical crews rescue horse from forest

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An air rescue was made Sunday after a stranded horse fell off a forest trail. According to CAL Fire NEU, the horse fell off the Western States Trail edge during a race. A rescue team from the Placer County Fire was requested to help Foresthill firefighters. Officials called members from […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fox40

3-vehicle collision on I-80 near Douglas Boulevard causes traffic slowdown

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision between a semi-trailer truck and two cars on Interstate 80 is caused traffic to slow down Tuesday morning. CALTRANS cameras showed two northeast-bound lanes blocked near Douglas Boulevard around 7 a.m. but by 7:40 a.m. all lanes were clear and there was no remaining traffic backup.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Collisions along Hwy 50 and I-80 cause morning backups

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A five car accident, involving at least one car on its side, on Highway 50 near 16th Street is backing up traffic on Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement and first responder reports. Currently no injuries are being reported by first responders or law enforcement. Along eastbound Interstate 80 near Norwood […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Infrastructure#Property Crime#Public Works
kubaradio.com

Fire In Placer County 80% Contained

(Lincoln, CA) — Evacuations for an over 30-acre grass fire were lifted in the rural city of Lincoln. Officials with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the fire started yesterday on Roisa Road. Cal Fire officials said the forward progress of the fire stopped as of 3 p.m. and is 80-percent contained.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Vacaville Traffic Accident Hospitalizes Motorcyclist

Accident Near Vacaville Premium Outlets Injures Motorcyclist. A traffic accident in Vacaville on July 16 shut down Nut Tree Parkway following a collision involving a motorcyclist who was seriously injured. The accident occurred near Vacaville Premium Outlets at the Nut Tree Road intersection with Nut Tree Parkway in the afternoon, according to an incident report by the Vacaville Police Department.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Case Closed: Call Kurtis Volunteer Team Gets Viewer A Refund For Shower Door

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — When a pandemic installation delay kept a Sacramento woman from realizing she had the wrong shower door and couldn’t get a refund, she decided to call Kurtis. And, thankfully, a volunteer who’s been with CBS13 for 16 years took the case. Joyce Adams bought a shower door from Home Depot towards the end of 2020, but right when she was about to have it installed, the pandemic hit. That put the project on hold for two years. Finally, when Joyce was able to bring in a new contractor, they told her that the door was the wrong size. And when Joyce reached out to Home Depot for a refund, she was denied on the grounds that the standard year-long warrant had expired. That’s when she reached out and Volunteer Chuck took the case. “So I went to them and just asked I they could review this and offer a goodwill gesture,” said Chuck. “And they did, they gave her store credit for the full price.” Home Depot didn’t want the old door returned so Joyce says she’ll donate it. And since she’s already got a new shower door, she plans to put the store credit towards a new home appliance.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Detained, Questioned After Transient Fire Burns In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was detained and questioned Monday after a fire at a homeless encampment spread to nearby vegetation on Sacramento’s north side. The Sacramento Fire Department says the transient fire burned near the intersection of El Camino Avenue and East Levee Road , in the city’s Gardenland neighborhood. The blaze burned less than one-fourth of an acre before crews knocked down the flames. No injuries were reported, but fire officials say a man was detained and questioned in connection to the fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

City councilman’s home spared a second time due to fire preparation

Just because you spend your career working toward making the state and community of Auburn safer from wildfire doesn’t mean you’re immune from the threat. Just ask Auburn City Councilman and CAL FIRE Deputy Director of Community Wildfire Preparedness and Mitigation Daniel Berlant, whose home was threatened by another fire, which burned right up to his property line last week, 377 days after a similar fire burned onto his 1.5-acre property.
AUBURN, CA
Orange County Business Journal

IHP to Build 214 Homes in Sacramento

Newport Beach-based IHP Capital Partners has paired with Canada-based Anthem Properties for two new home projects in Sacramento. The two detached projects include a 159-home development in Roseville and a 55-home project in Granite Bay. Both communities are slated to open next year; pricing has yet to be disclosed. IHP...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
mymotherlode.com

14-Year-Old Drowning Victim Located

Valley Springs, CA — At the conclusion of a two-day search, a boy who drowned at Lake Camanche was located. The 14-year-old unidentified boy went underwater on Sunday about 200 yards offshore while recreating in the lake. The Calaveras and Amador dive teams, the CHP, the East Bay Municipal Utilities District, Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, and others were involved in the search. The boy was found deceased during the seven o’clock hour Monday evening.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy