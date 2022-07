Daniel Schneemann blasted a two-run walk-off home run to lift the host RubberDucks to a series-opening win Friday over the Erie SeaWolves at Canal Park. After reliever Thomas Ponticelli (1-2) gave up the tying run in the top of the ninth, the Ducks answered with fundamental baseball to win. Julian Escobedo opened the inning with a line drive to center field before Chris Roller laid down a sacrifice bunt to put Escobedo in scoring position and set up Schneemann's heroics on a two-strike count.

