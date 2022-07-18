ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Bama pitcher Connor Prielipp selected 48th overall to Minnesota Twins

By WVUA 23 Sports
wvua23.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Alabama Alabama pitcher Connor Prielipp was selected No. 48 overall by the Minnesota Twins on Sunday night of the 2022 MLB draft. Many MLB experts had Prielipp slated for...

www.wvua23.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bellinger's grand slam propels Dodgers past Giants 5-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger’s grand slam broke a tie in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 Friday night for their ninth straight win at home. Bellinger connected on a curveball over the plate from Sam Long (1-3) with two outs and an 0-2 count for his seventh career grand slam. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman each had two hits for the Dodgers, who are an NL best 32-13 at home this season. Thairo Estrada had two hits for the Giants, who have dropped two straight after winning five of six before the All-Star break.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Astros end Mariners’ winning streak at 14; J-Rod scratched

SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory Friday night. Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The club was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Brewers edge Rockies 6-5 in 13, extend their NL Central lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a bloop single to bring home the winning run in the 13th inning after Hunter Renfroe slugged a game-saving homer in the 10th as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Friday night. Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead to 1 1/2 games over the St. Louis Cardinals, who lost 9-5 at Cincinnati. This was the longest game the Brewers have played in terms of innings since the automatic runner extra-inning format took effect in 2020. The Brewers were one strike away from their fourth straight loss when Renfroe ripped a 2-2 slider from Robert Stephenson over the left-field wall to tie it. Renfroe’s 14th homer of the season traveled an estimated 447 feet. Stephenson was seeking just the third save of his career and first of the season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy