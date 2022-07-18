Bama pitcher Connor Prielipp selected 48th overall to Minnesota Twins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger’s grand slam broke a tie in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 Friday night for their ninth straight win at home. Bellinger connected on a curveball over the plate from Sam Long (1-3) with two outs and an 0-2 count for his seventh career grand slam. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman each had two hits for the Dodgers, who are an NL best 32-13 at home this season. Thairo Estrada had two hits for the Giants, who have dropped two straight after winning five of six before the All-Star break.
SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory Friday night. Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The club was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a bloop single to bring home the winning run in the 13th inning after Hunter Renfroe slugged a game-saving homer in the 10th as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Friday night. Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead to 1 1/2 games over the St. Louis Cardinals, who lost 9-5 at Cincinnati. This was the longest game the Brewers have played in terms of innings since the automatic runner extra-inning format took effect in 2020. The Brewers were one strike away from their fourth straight loss when Renfroe ripped a 2-2 slider from Robert Stephenson over the left-field wall to tie it. Renfroe’s 14th homer of the season traveled an estimated 447 feet. Stephenson was seeking just the third save of his career and first of the season.
NABI’s final four teams were honored at halftime of the Phoenix Mercury’s game against the Seattle Storm on Friday night. The Native Soldiers of Florida and Rezbombers of Arizona will compete in the girls’ championship on Saturday. The Northern Elite and AZ Warriors, both of Arizona, will play for the boys’ crown.
