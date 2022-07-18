ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Animal-control officer on paid leave, chief confirms

By Bob Sprague
YourArlington
 2 days ago

UPDATED July 19: Initial comments swirling on social media July 8 claimed that the town's popular animal-control officer, Diane Welch, had been fired or was laid off, sparking outrage. By later that day and the next, commenters had toned down their stories: She was on paid administrative leave, some...

www.yourarlington.com

newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police, local police, fire departments take part in parade for Rylie Grace

“On Saturday, we were honored to be able to take part in a very special parade for a dear little girl. Rylie Grace has been diagnosed with a rare, serious illness known as NTM lymphadenopathy and she and her family have a very long road ahead. Rylie recently underwent her first surgery, and additional treatment is being planned by her medical team. Rylie’s Rochester community, including numerous firefighters, police officers, and other friends, turned out on July 16 for a birthday parade for her.
ROCHESTER, MA
whdh.com

Hanover Police: Public’s help requested in ID’ing exposure suspect

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hanover are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have exposed himself at a YMCA. The department said the incident happened on Friday, July 15, and provided photos of the suspect in a social media post. According to police, the man allegedly exposed himself at the YMCA Hanover to an adult victim.
HANOVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old Massachusetts woman with warrants accused of biting and spitting on police officers, pouring beer on bus driver

A Massachusetts woman is facing a list of assault and battery charges. According to MBTA Transit Police, on Tuesday at approximately 10:00 p.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the South District received a radio call to respond to the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester for a disorderly group on board an MBTA bus. The group had fled prior to the officers’ arrival. The officers were met by the T operator who relayed a female poured, what the victim believed to be beer, over his head. Another member of the group kicked the buses door window prior to fleeing. The window sustained a spider web crack as a result. Based on a detailed description provided of the male who kicked the window and the female who doused the operator with beer the officers performed an area search and located the offending female, later identified as Shatia Butler, 24, of Boston and a male juvenile, 16, of Roxbury on Columbia Road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Wilmington hit-and-run investigation

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A Billerica woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Wilmington Wednesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Karen Haught. She has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury. A heavily damaged car was towed from her home Wednesday...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating apparent homicide in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an apparent homicide in Everett. Police responded to a Central Street home around 4:22 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an unresponsive man. They found a 38-year-old man dead inside the home, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said. The investigation...
