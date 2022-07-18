ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Mayor Girtz on Reinstating Mask Requirement in Athens

By WUGA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthens residents and visitors are once again being required to mask up while inside government facilities. The mask mandate...

Mamabear21
4d ago

No thank you .We are not complying. Last time wear it only 2 weeks. No thanks were not complying and you can't force us to do it 💯.

WGAU

CCSD updates coronavirus policies for new school year

The Clarke County School District, gearing up for the August 3 start of a new school year, posts new coronavirus policy information on the school district website, saying masks will encouraged and provided but, for now, not required for students and teachers in schools in Athens. From the CCSD website…
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Athens News Matters for July 22, 2022

Our panel discusses the return of ACC's mask mandate and a proposed marijuana ordinance. A proposed Cobb County school logo resembles a Nazi symbol. For some kids, closed schools means less access to food - Food insecurity and the 'summer slide'. New research suggests if women consume more vibrant colored...
ATHENS, GA
Athens News Matters: Proposed Cobb County School Logo Resembles Nazi Symbol

A proposed logo for a Cobb County elementary school has many in the Jewish community outraged, as they point out the logo's striking resemblance to a Nazi symbol.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Athens-Clarke County taking steps to decriminalize marijuana

ATHENS, Clarke County — Athens-Clarke County commissioners are taking steps to decriminalize marijuana in the community. On Tuesday at a special called session meeting, commissioners proposed a new local ordinance that would decriminalize the possession of marijuana amounts that are less than one ounce. Athens Clarke County District 5...
ATHENS, GA
Athens News Matters: The Panel for the week of 7/22/22

Our panel talks about the return of ACC's mask mandate, a proposed marijuana ordinance, and the rest of the week in news.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include First Lady’s visit to Athens

First Lady Jill Biden is due in Athens this afternoon: she and US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit the University of Georgia. UGA is the last leg on a three-state for the wife of President Joe Biden. A committee that is looking at the proposed redevelopment of the Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
College Station Road could re-open sooner than planned

Repairs to College Station Road could be coming sooner than originally thought. That was the optimistic view presented by County Manager Blaine Williams at a meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission earlier this week. Speaking to Commissioners on Tuesday, Williams said that there was a chance that the...
ATHENS, GA
Athens News Matters: Summer Reading Series - Book Recommendations from ACC Commissioners

Our summer reading series continues with recommendations from ACC Commissioners Carol Myers and Russell Edwards.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

It’s Dunkin’ day in Clarkesville!

A line of Dunkin’ Donuts fans wrapped around the outside of the new shop in Clarkesville early Friday. Some waited for hours, eager to get their first cup of brewed-in-Habersham Dunkin’ coffee. The first 150 or so received booklets of discount coupons. Some came in pajamas, clearly having just rolled out of bed, unwilling to miss what, for many in this small town, is a big event.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Athens News Matters: Food Insecurity and the 'Summer Slide'

For many kids, summer vacation is a time for relaxation, camp, and catching up on the latest cartoons. But for some kids, closed schools means less access to food.
ATHENS, GA
Stalemate over T-SPLOST could force county to scale back tax proposal

An intergovernment stalemate over Habersham County’s proposed transportation special local option sales tax threatens to curtail county plans for the tax. Tallulah Falls has still not signed on to an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) that would allow the county to put a full penny-on-the-dollar tax on the ballot in November. Without the town’s participation, Habersham County will have to scale back the size of the SPLOST and the projects it could fund.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Athens homelessness service providers adjust to heat

The heat in Athens this summer has been “no joke,” said Stacey Sexton, a local woman who is currently experiencing homelessness. Many people would agree with Sexton’s sentiment — the heat can make spending almost any amount of time outside feel unbearable. In Athens, the heat sometimes poses more danger than just discomfort. Spending time outside in high temperatures can cause heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which can be deadly.
ATHENS, GA
Two arrested for human trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA – Two men were arrested for the human trafficking of a Georgia teen victim by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the arrest of Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit for solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation involving a 15-year-old female victim. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
GEORGIA STATE
Orthopedic clinic must face false claims trial, kickback allegations

Athens (Ga.) Orthopedic Clinic will have to face trial on some accusations that the practice violated the False Claims Act through kickback-related Medicare and Medicaid claims, according to an order from Georgia's Middle District court. Rebecca Hockaday, former COO, accused the practice and other defendants of submitting false claims for...
ATHENS, GA
CDC Lists Athens-Clarke County at High Transmission Risk of COVID-19

Athens-Clarke County runs a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19 according to the CDC’s newest calculations. In the past week, the CDC documented 207 cases per 100,000 Athenians, attributing 5% of in-patient hospitalizations to COVID-19. At COVID-19’s current risk to the community, the CDC recommends that residents take...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
