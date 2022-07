The Cleveland Browns may be looking to upgrade the quarterback spot. It seems more and more likely with all the leaks we’re getting, that no decision regarding Deshaun Watson will be made by the start of the Cleveland Browns training camp. There seems to be pressure from the judge overseeing everything, Sue Robinson, for both sides to settle. Many think this is about the length of punishment but it seems more likely that it has to do with the timing of it. She doesn’t seem to be in a rush to rule, that’s upsetting everyone, and she could be telling them, “ok, then settle”.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO