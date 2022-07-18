ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie names Navy vet as new fire chief

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison formally introduced the new chief of the Poughkeepsie city fire department at a ceremony in city hall on Monday. Navy veteran and 27-year member of the Poughkeepsie Fire Department, Joe Franco has been serving as the department’s acting chief since January of this...

Mid-Hudson News Network

Bridge over Esopus named in honor of former fire chief

ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed legislation designating the bridge on State Route 28 over the Esopus Creek in the Town of Shandaken as the “Chief John ‘Jody’ Rossitz Memorial Bridge.”. This bill will commemorate the life of John Rossitz of Oliverea Valley. He served 34...
ESOPUS, NY
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov

Fire at 46 Wilkins Street

Just after 9:00 PM, on Wednesday, July 20th, the City of Newburgh Fire Department responded to a report of an alarm sounding and smoke on the first floor of the residence at 46 Wilkins Street. Arriving firefighters entered the residence and were able to locate a bedroom fire on the...
Mid-Hudson News Network

City provides residents opportunities to escape the heat wave

POUGHKEEPSIE – The city has opened a cooling center to help Poughkeepsie residents who need to escape the sweltering heat engulfing the region. Mayor Rob Rolison announced that the City of Poughkeepsie has opened a cooling center that is in operation from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through Sunday at the Public Safety Building, located at 505 Main Street.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Robbery at waterfront apartments sends victim to hospital

POUGHKEEPSIE – A robbery that resulted in a tenant being slashed with a knife at an apartment complex early Thursday morning is under investigation by City of Poughkeepsie police. On July 21, 2022, at 3:21 a.m., city 911 received an emergency call from an elevator phone at the luxury...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
Mid-Hudson News Network

Delgado pushes for nationalizing Vet2Vet program

BEACON – Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado has called for making the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer-to-Peer program available nationwide to help veterans across the country. The program, funded by the state and available in many counties in New York, is named in honor of Iraq War Army veteran Joseph...
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Grassroots group launches regional housing campaign

NEWBURGH – Grassroots group ‘For the Many’ Thursday announced a new regional housing campaign dubbed “Homes are not hotels.”. The effort is aimed at completely banning non-owner-occupied vacant rentals in municipalities in the Hudson Valley. The proliferation of those short-term tourist facilities is driving up the...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie woman with BAC of .20 percent crashes in New Windsor

NEW WINDSOR – A 44-year-old Poughkeepsie woman escaped uninjured when her SUV ran off Sloop Hill Road at the intersection of Route 9W in New Windsor at 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. Town said the driver, Maria Corcuera, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and was released...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
columbiapaper.com

Hudson Police send man alleged to have groped women to hospital

HUDSON–Hudson City Police are investigating several apparently related incidents where women were subjected to unwanted sexual contact. The morning of July 11 at 8:44 a.m., HPD received a call via Columbia County 911 from a woman who reported that she was walking on Allen Street near St. Mary’s Church and was confronted by a man wearing red boxer underwear shorts and no shirt.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Newburgh man gets 4 years for alien smuggling

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Newburgh man was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday for smuggling aliens across the Canadian Border, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. In pleading guilty, Marlon Lainez-Velasquez, 48, admitted that in May 2021, he traveled to the border in Burke, where he helped smuggle five Vietnamese nationals from Canada into the United States for profit.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Young Dog Owner Asks Middletown, NY Community for Help

More than ever, our pets have become family members. Some pet owners don't even refer to them as that anymore but instead as their "kids" or "fur babies". I'm a huge animal lover and advocate. I have spent time volunteering at a local animal shelter. I also grew up surrounded by dogs and cats and continue to share my life with them today. Although accidents happen and sometimes things don't always go as planned, we do our best to care for our fur babies and give them all the love, attention and care that we can.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

IBEW protests out-of-state workers brought in for local project

MONTGOMERY – Some 200 members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 363 lined Neelytown in the Town of Montgomery late Wednesday afternoon to protest the importation of out-of-state workers on a project at the Cardinal Health distribution center. Sam Fratto, the union business manager, said it is...
MONTGOMERY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Drug trafficking designation sought for Sullivan County

According to New York’s most recent data, 30% of deaths in Sullivan County in May were attributed to opioids. Despite that shocking number, the county is not designated a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. That designation comes with federal support to fight drug trafficking. Sen. Chuck Schumer is pushing for...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hudson Valley Ribfest canceled

The Highland Rotary Club has announced that the Hudson Valley Ribfest will not be held in August. In a prepared statement the Rotary wrote: “With vendors facing escalating costs for food, supplies, and fuel, and many struggling with staffing levels, the challenges to providing a family-friendly, affordable event were too significant to overcome. The Ribfest is not only an important fundraiser to support the Club’s many service initiatives, but it was also envisioned as a community-centered event that brought guests together for goodwill and friendship, which is a tenet of Rotary International’s mission and philosophy. We are currently exploring other options and will share details once decisions have been made. We are in the process of contacting our generous sponsors. We want to thank everyone who has supported the Ribfest over the many years. Stay tuned for some other exciting events that we are working on planning.”
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Haverstraw man arrested for murder of Spring Valley man

SPRING VALLEY – Police have arrested a 23-year-old Haverstraw man for the July 8 shooting death of a Spring Valley man. Treynahel Cineus, 17, was found in the parking lot of 150 West Eckerson Road at 2:30 a.m. on July 8. He died after being transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

More gunfire in Newburgh with one person shot

NEWBURGH – One person was shot and at least three vehicles were struck by the latest round of gunfire in the City of Newburgh. At around 11:12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, a ShotSpotter activation sent police to the area of 100 William Street where they found 21 expended shell casings from three different guns – .40, 9mm and .380 caliber.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Former Pickwick Pub Building in Poughkeepsie Demolished

The vacant building that once housed the popular Pickwick Pub in Poughkeepsie was demolished this week. I remember driving down Main Street in Poughkeepsie last week and looking up at the old Pickwick Pub building. I said to myself, "when is someone going to do something with the place", as it's been vacant now for years. The Pickwick closed its doors in April of 2016, and since then there had been rumors floating around as to what would become of the spot.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shots fired in Kingston; one round pierces inside wall of home

KINGSTON – Kingston City Police are investigating shots fired near the intersection of Delmont and Van Buren streets. The incident took place at about 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19. Police said at least one round entered a nearby residence and lodged in an inside wall. Several people were...
KINGSTON, NY

