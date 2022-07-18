Local food pantry receives grant to help feed those in need

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Local food pantry receives grant to help those in need

 4 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In southeastern North Carolina, those battling food insecurity are very familiar with Mother Hubbard's Cupboard. The donation-based food pantry in Wilmington has been serving those in need for more than 30 years, with the same goal to serve those who are hungry in the Wilmington area through...

Local man who once struggled with addiction now is helping his community with the battle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man who once battled with addiction on the streets of Wilmington is now helping people with the same issue. Brent Botros bought a one-way plane ticket to California in 2015. After trips to jail in Wilmington and being addicted to and selling drugs, he had enough. In California, Botros found Tree House Recovery, an organization committed to transforming the lives of addicts differently than most facilities.
WILMINGTON, NC
Back-to-school family events for New Hanover Co., Columbus Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Schools has announced a back-to-school night for the local Latin community on Aug. 4. Per the official announcement, topics will include:. Transportation. Nutrition. ELL classes. Community organizations, including Clínica Latina, Cape Fear Latinos, NHC, and the Harrelson Center, will be present according...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Eggs Up Grill continues expansion with new location in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Eggs Up Grill continues its expansion in Southeastern North Carolina with a third location beginning construction in Southport. Per an Eggs Up Grill press release, the Southport location began construction on around July 21 and will open for business in early October. They also allude to plans to partner with community organizations like the local Rotary, Moose Lodge and Lions Club.
SOUTHPORT, NC
Cape Fear Foodie: Sunsets and Smoke on the Water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Living along the coast, the abundance of nature's beauty is a major benefit that won't cost you a dime (unless of course you're paying to park at the beach). It seems no matter how many sunrises or fading sunsets, it never gets old to me. But you don't have to be on the sand to experience either one, the Cape Fear River provides an equally beautiful backdrop.
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for Isaah Merriweather on Tuesday, July 19. Per the WPD, Merriweather is 40 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. No clothing description or direction of travel has been listed.
WILMINGTON, NC
VIDEO: Tractor trailer carrying plywood overturns on US 421

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A tractor trailer carrying plywood overturned on U.S. 421 Wednesday afternoon. Video sent to WECT by BFPE International shows the moment that the truck flipped onto its side. According to the State Highway Patrol, the driver was coming off the I-140 ramp and...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
'As contagious as measles': Infectious disease specialist talks about spread of COVID-19 and the push to get vaccinated and boosted

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Dr. Paul Kamitsuka, an infectious disease specialist with Wilmington Health, says people have let their guard down recently when it comes to protecting themselves and others from COVID-19. "The current viruses are much more contagious than they were before. They're as contagious as measles. To give you an idea how contagious: if I had measles, and then I leave this room, the air in this room will remain contagious for two hours after I leave. That's how contagious it is. So anybody who's not wearing a proper mask like you and I are wearing an N95, or a KN95, is likely to get COVID regardless of whether or not they've been vaccinated," Kamitsuka said. "These days, if you go into any supermarket or airport, almost no one's wearing a mask, and it's no surprise, therefore, that we're seeing such a surge in COVID. And I think what happened to President Biden, this is just proof positive of that."
WILMINGTON, NC
Drivers report automatic brake issues along NC 211

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – An area of Highway 211 between Oak Island and St. James seems to be causing the brakes on some cars to lock up. The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office posted about the issue on Facebook last week after they were made aware. Drivers claim...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
One person in custody after downtown altercation leads to injury

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – At around 7 a.m., Wilmington PD arrived at an altercation between two men on Chestnut St. Per a WPD release, two men were involved in the altercation when a third individual attempted to intervene. He suffered a non-life-threatening cut that required medical attention. 57-year-old Calvin...
WILMINGTON, NC
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt of court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A judge in Wake County has agreed to issue an arrest order for New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman after ruling she was in contempt of court for failing to comply with a court order. However, she can avoid doing any jail time by turning...
North Carolina Man Scores Big Lottery Prize Twice In One Day

A routine trip to the store ended up being not so routine after all when a man in North Carolina hit the jackpot and won a $100,000 prize. William Jones, of Richlands, stopped by the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville to get a propane tank to grill up some steaks, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Fresh off a $500 win from an Extreme Cash ticket he purchased earlier that day, he decided to try his luck again with a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket.
RICHLANDS, NC

