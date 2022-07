GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 college football season is still over a month away, but the preseason hype is getting louder and louder. Fans of the University of Florida eagerly anticipate this fall to see how first-year head coach Billy Napier will fair at the helm of the orange and blue. Napier was hired in December of 2021, after Dan Mullen was fired before season’s end. Florida finished the season 6-7 under interim head coach Greg Knox, who coached the team to a victory against Florida State, but lost the Gasparilla Bowl to in-state opponent, Central Florida.

