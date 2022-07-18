ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

“Flower Show” to be in full bloom at North Central Missouri Fair

By KTTN News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA “Flower Show” will be held during the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. The Grand River Garden Club and Trenton HyVee present the annual event at the Rock Barn from August 4th...

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Looking For Peace And Quiet? Plan A Visit To These 10 Remote Missouri Towns

Southwest Airlines had a slogan - Wanna get away? All of us have had times in our lives when I am sure we wanted to do just that. We want to leave where we are, and perhaps secure some solitude. Thankfully, Missouri has a lot of towns that you may not be familiar with, that will give you some peace and quiet that you may want to visit sometime. I will share some info on 10 of them for you.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Annual Jameson Picnic to be held August 5th and 6th

The 131st Annual Jameson Picnic will be held at the Jameson City Park on August 5th and 6th. A baby show will be that Friday evening at 6:30. The Katatonics will perform classic rock music at 8 o’clock. That Saturday will include a parade at 11 a.m. and an...
JAMESON, MO
Trenton, MO
Missouri Lifestyle
kttn.com

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri looks to open new branch in Jamesport

The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri has filed for a new branch location on Highway 6 in Jamesport. The branch will be located in a former house at the location which is being modified to accommodate five employees until a larger permanent bank building can be designed and built on the adjoining land to the west. Even though the current facility will be compact in size, it will have a night depository and a drive-up ATM. The bank will benefit existing customers in the area and new customers from a growing community.
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Three area students attend Electric Cooperative CYCLE program in Jefferson City

Kennedy Heil of Norborne, Keith Farmer of Polo, and Bridgett Eller of Chillicothe were among the 88 high school students from across Missouri who participated in the Missouri Electric Cooperative CYCLE (Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience) program. The conference was held July 13-15, 2022, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jefferson City. They were sponsored by Farmers’ Electric Cooperative in Chillicothe.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

AREA TOWN TO BE FEATURED IN SMALL TOWN SHOWCASE

The winners of the Missouri Humanities’ 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” includes a town in the KMMO listening area. According to Missouri Humanities, the five communities to be showcased in 2023 are: Norborne (Carroll County, Population: 637), Seymour (Webster County, Population: 2,000), St. James (Phelps County, Population: 3,900), Doniphan (Ripley County, Population: 2,000) and Carl Junction (Jasper County, Population: 8,000).
NORBORNE, MO
kttn.com

Grundy Electric Cooperative to hold annual meeting on August 4th

Grundy Electric Cooperative will host its annual meeting at the Trenton High School in August. Dinner and registration will start on August 4, 2022, at 4:30 pm. Registered members will receive a $10 energy credit and bucket. The Marks Family from Jefferson City will provide musical entertainment. The business meeting...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Lucerne Stock Show set to kick off on August 3rd

The 83rd Annual Lucerne Stock Show will be held next month. Activities are scheduled for August 3rd through 6th. Dairy Cattle and Dairy Goats shows will be that Wednesday. Open and 4-H projects can be entered from 5:30 to 6:30 that evening. A community barbecue will begin at 6 o’clock. Church Night will start at 7:30.
LUCERNE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Wilma Jean McKinney

Wilma Jean McKinney (McHargue), 88, of Round Rock, TX peacefully went to be with the Lord the morning of Tuesday, July 19, 2022 with her son, Jeff, and daughter, Janet at her side. Jean was born at home in Spickard, MO to Dewey and Alice (nee Vaughn) McHargue. She was...
SPICKARD, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Utility Committee reviews projects at Tuesday meeting

Trenton Municipal Utility projects and activities were reviewed Tuesday evening during a committee meeting at city hall. Duane Urich was the only Trenton Utility Committee member to attend the meeting so there wasn’t a quorum. Among reports from Utility Director Ron Urton, the reservoir pump station is under contract....
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Daviess County I-35 ramps to close for resurfacing on July 21st

A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 will close ramps at the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 and Route 6 intersections beginning Thursday, July 21. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Kathryn Turpin: A life on the midway

Bethany, MO: This year’s Northwest Missouri State Fair won’t be the same without Kathryn Turpin selling popcorn and cotton candy from her booth at the entrance to the grandstand. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Travis Tritt and Lauren Alaina to headline Mid-America Music Festival

The Mid-America Music Festival will celebrate its fifth year August 5 – 7, 2022 on the grounds of the Black Silo Winery in Trenton. Headlining Friday, Aug. 5 is country music artist, Lauren Alaina. Friday’s lineup also includes country music artists, Matt Stell, Elvie Shane, Restless Road, and Preston Ary Band. Gates open Friday at 2:30 p.m. with music starting at 3 p.m. Headlining Saturday, Aug. 6 is country music legend, Travis Tritt. Saturday’s country music lineup also includes Jameson Rodgers, Larry Fleet, Frank Ray, Sons of Sterling, Steven Bankey, and the Flatlanders, and Trenton’s local band, Slow Leak. Gates open Saturday at noon with music beginning at 1 p.m. The first several hundred fans to arrive when gates open each day will receive a gift at the ticket booth while supplies last.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Iowa woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Harrison County

An Iowa woman died as the result of a single-vehicle accident in Harrison County on Thursday morning, July 21st. Twenty-five-year-old Karem Cruz Lopez of Des Moines was a passenger in a sports utility vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Harrison County Coroner. Her body was transported to Roberson Polley Funeral Home in Bethany.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO

