Cleveland officer sues rookie partner for friendly fire

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police officer has sued another officer in federal court, claiming her rookie partner “blindly” shot her while confronting a man standing in a second-floor bathroom with a gun.

Jennifer Kilnapp filed a lawsuit last week claiming officer Bailey Gannon in June 2020 panicked when he saw the man standing with a gun to his side, fled down the stairs and fired shots over his head, shooting Kilnapp.

The lawsuit says Gannon falsely told homicide investigators the man was pointing a gun at the door.

Kilnapp has been unable to return to duty because of her injuries and PTSD.