ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Jennifer Coolidge Is Back In First Footage from The White Lotus Season 2

toofab.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off her Emmy nomination for the first season, Coolidge returns in...

toofab.com

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Are 'Still Quite Caucasian'

"I would say I was one of the few back in the day," the Fantastic Four star says, "And it was before Marvel was sold to Disney, but it's still quite more of the same." Jessica Alba says Marvel — and Hollywood — haven't changed all that much since her days as the Invisible Woman.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
toofab.com

See OG Gremlins Star Now as He Confirms Involvement in 'Secrets of the Mogwai' at Comic-Con (Exclusive Details)

He also chimes in on the Gizmo vs. Grogu debate, while the rest of the show's cast tease the prequel. For a little guy, Gizmo made a big splash at Comic-Con on Friday morning, where HBO Max dropped new intel and a trailer for its upcoming "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai" animated series -- before revealing a big surprise addition to the cast: OG star Zach Galligan.
TV SERIES
toofab.com

Trevante Rhodes Transforms Into Mike Tyson In Trailer for Unauthorized Hulu Series

Rhodes has Tyson's voice down perfectly in this sneak peek for 'Mike,' Hulu's 8-part series exploring "the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson." The show promises to examine "class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story." The series debuts August 25, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Lotus#Hbo Max#Game Of Thrones#Dragon
toofab.com

Ryan Gosling Was 'Surprised' by Viral Response to His Ken Photo from Barbie Movie

The "Gray Man" star also reveals the hilarious "sign" he saw in his own yard that convinced him he needed to take on this role for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film. Ryan Gosling may be on a promotional tour for his new film with Chris Evans, "The Gray Man," but he's definitely spent as much time talking about "Barbie" as the project he's supposed to be pitching.
MOVIES
toofab.com

Beavis and Butt-head Skewer TikTok Videos, Fight Fire in First Full Scene from New Series

Mike Judge's idiotic duo have traded MTV's music videos for TikTok in the upcoming Paramount+ series, kicking off August 4, but the satire is just as funny as ever. In this first full scene from the reboot, made available for Comic-Con,, Beavis finds himself face-to-face with one of his favorite things in the world: FIRE! ... but it doesn't go quite as he expected.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Subject Of First Animated Movie Revealed – Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. Paramount and Nickelodeon have three animated Avatar films are in the works. Last month, Lauren Montgomery (Avatar: The Last Airbender) was announced as director on the untitled first installment. And today at Comic-Con, there was more news about the first film at the panel for Avatar: Braving the Elements, the rewatch podcast hosted by the franchise’s voice actors Janet Varney (Korra in The Legend of Korra) and Dante Basco (Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender). Varney, who was not there in person, made the announcement via a video that was played in the room. “The first...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
toofab.com

Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington Star In The School for Good and Evil Trailer

In the Netflix film, two young women are whisked away to the titular school, "where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin." Alongside Lady Lesso (Theron) and Professor Dovey (Washington), the film features the offspring of the Wicked Witch, Captain Hook and King Arthur, as the girls search for true love's kiss. Based on the books of the same name, the movie hits Netflix on October 21, 2022.
MOVIES
toofab.com

Andy Cohen Thirsts After Clark Kent Lookalike at Jan. 6 Hearings

It's a bird! It's a plane! NO. It's a Clark Kent lookalike taking the internet by storm. When a handsome, bespectacled, mystery man was spotted inside the Jan. 6th hearings Thursday night it took the internet very little time to get obsessed — leading to "Clark Kent" swiftly becoming a trending topic.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews React to Alfonso Ribeiro Joining DWTS as Co-Host

The former Mirrorball champion will join Tyra Banks and the entire production as it shifts from ABC to Disney+ this fall. A new network home isn't the only big change coming to "Dancing with the Stars" when it returns this fall for a new season exclusively on Disney+. The veteran reality show is also welcoming back a familiar face.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Disney+ Adding R-Rated Deadpool Films, Logan to Streamer This Week

The move has some theorizing a Deadpool 3 announcement is coming too. Disney+ made a pretty surprising announcement on Thursday morning -- confirming that the two "Deadpool" movies and "Logan" would be added to the streamer on Friday. All three movies carry R-ratings and while those who have Disney+ outside...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy