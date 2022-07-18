ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

This key member of LSU baseball's pitching staff announces he's coming back to campus

By REED DARCEY
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn important member of LSU’s pitching rotation will return for the 2023 season. Paul Gervase tweeted Monday afternoon, during the 10th round of the MLB draft, that he will not join the professional ranks and instead return to Baton Rouge for...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 1

 

theadvocate.com

See where LSU was predicted to finish in the SEC West this season

ATLANTA — LSU was picked to finish fifth in the Southeastern Conference Western Division this season in a vote by media members who covered SEC media days. Alabama was predicted to win the division, and the Crimson Tide received an overwhelming 158 votes to win the conference title. Georgia,...
ATLANTA, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Billy put a crystal ball for DJ Chester to LSU!

We will have a better oline class than I thought at first. Chester, Heard, Adams, and Mubenga would be a great OL class. I’m greedy, we need another olineman to the list. Anyone hearing anything new on Markee Anderson or Chase Bisontis since their visits last month?. LSU Fan.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Justin Jefferson Makes 'GOAT' Claim For The 2019 LSU Football Team

Former Tiger wide receiver Justin Jefferson made a statement recently about the 2019 National championship team that many LSU fans would agree with. Speaking with Complex, Jefferson said the 2019 team is the greatest College Football team ever. quote:. That 2019 LSU football team, y’all dominated the NCAA but you...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU softball team adds Hannah Carson, a second-team All-Big Ten pick from Michigan

Hannah Carson, a second-team All-Big Ten softball selection for Michigan in 2022, is transferring to LSU, coach Beth Torina announced. Carson, a Weidman, Michigan, native, capped her four-year career with the Wolverines batting .306 with nine home runs and 77 RBIs. She added 28 doubles to go with a .994 fielding percentage in 1,237 chances. As a catcher, she threw out 23 runners.
WEIDMAN, MI
theadvocate.com

Current, former LSU sprinters shine in relays at worlds; see how Mondo Duplantis made pole vault final

Current and former LSU track and field athletes had a productive evening on the third-to-last day of the world championships Friday evening in Eugene, Oregon. Three sprinters with LSU ties safely advanced through the heats of the 4x100-meter relay to Saturday night's finals, and two others qualified for individual finals to be held Sunday at Hayward Field.
EUGENE, OR
tigerdroppings.com

Striking difference between Brian Kelly and Jimbo Fisher

Kelly doesn't invite players about to be arrested to represent LSU at Media Days. Nice to have a head coach who sets the tone and is a good judge of character. Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith, who had been scheduled to appear at SEC media days Thursday, was arrested early Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and marijuana possession.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Had dinner at Supper Club last night

It was amazing and all you haters obviously haven’t been. It was the best meal I’ve had (maybe ever) in Baton Rouge. That’s all I wanted to say. -Grilled cheese dumplings - seriously delicious, made us cry. -Shishito Peppers - it was alright. We enjoyed the game...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Meet the 2022 All-Metro Girls Golf Team for Baton Rouge

Golf-wise beyond her years. And the leader of the Baton Rouge area’s girls golf contingent. Both statements accurately describe Episcopal’s Sophia Macias, who eared Outstanding Player honors on the All-Metro Girls Golf squad for the second straight season. The 14-year-old Macias set a blistering pace during the regular...
BATON ROUGE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
LOUISIANA STATE
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA

