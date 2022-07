Encore Stage & Studio has announced plans for its 2022-23 season, featuring stories familiar and new. “The theme of ‘transformation’ is showcased throughout the year – Scrooge’s change of heart, the Beast becoming a prince once again, and the power of Charlotte and Wilbur’s unlikely friendship,” officials at the youth theater said, noting that the year also would feature a world premiere and a new student-devised piece.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO