ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The city of St. Petersburg held the second of three community meetings designed to get input on how the Tropicana Field site should be redeveloped. "We all know the history of communities being uprooted, and disenfranchised, and promises being made that never materialized," said Dr. Charee Howard, who is planning to open an office in south St. Pete.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO